D-S girls' tennis team sees season end in regional play
D-S girls regional tennis

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team saw its season end on Friday in Class 1A Regional singles and doubles competition at Carroll.

In singles play, Hailey Meseck went 1-1 overall for D-S, while Hannah Weber lost her only match.

In doubles play, the Monarch tandems of Kiana Schulz and Paola Martinez and Abby Gehlsen and Evelyn Lopez both lost their opening-round matches.

"Meseck had a great day of tennis. Her consistent play was too much for her first-round opponent. She then lost to a girl from Kuemper Catholic in the second round, but both sets were extremely close," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Spencer Pauley.

"Weber played an opponent she has played multiple times this year and the match was extremely close, as a lot of the games could have gone either way," he added.

"Weber competed, but fell a little short. She gave it her today and had a great senior season," Pauley remarked.

"Schulz and Martinez battled today against a really good St. Albert doubles team. They have played these opponents before so they knew all their tendencies."

"Gehlsen and Lopez played a tough Ballard team. They lost both sets, but they left everything they had on the courts, which is all a coach wants to see in their players," Pauley stated.

Results:

Hailey Meseck

(Singles, 1-1)

First Round: Defeated Braedynn Batson, North Polk, 6-2, 6-3

Second Round: Lost to Jordan Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic, 4-6, 4-6

Hannah Weber

(Singles, 0-1)

First Round: Lost to Anna Schewe, C.B. St. Albert, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6

Kiana Schulz/Paola Martinez

(Doubles, 0-1)

First Round: Lost to Landry Miller/Allison Narmi, C.B. St. Albert, 2-6, 1-6

Abby Gehlsen/Evelyn Lopez

(Doubles, 0-1)

First Round: Lost to Regen Halsne/Brynna Huen, Ballard, Huxley, 0-6, 2-6

