D-S girls' tennis team sees season end in regional play

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team saw its season end on Friday in Class 1A Regional singles and doubles competition at Carroll.

In singles play, Hailey Meseck went 1-1 overall for D-S, while Hannah Weber lost her only match.

In doubles play, the Monarch tandems of Kiana Schulz and Paola Martinez and Abby Gehlsen and Evelyn Lopez both lost their opening-round matches.

"Meseck had a great day of tennis. Her consistent play was too much for her first-round opponent. She then lost to a girl from Kuemper Catholic in the second round, but both sets were extremely close," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Spencer Pauley.

"Weber played an opponent she has played multiple times this year and the match was extremely close, as a lot of the games could have gone either way," he added.

"Weber competed, but fell a little short. She gave it her today and had a great senior season," Pauley remarked.

"Schulz and Martinez battled today against a really good St. Albert doubles team. They have played these opponents before so they knew all their tendencies."