The Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team rang up 112 points en route to a third-place finish at the Monarch Relays on March 30 at Denison.

The D-S girls were joined by fellow-Hawkeye 10 Conference North Division foes Atlantic, Lewis Central, Kuemper Catholic, Council Bluffs St. Albert and Harlan.

Atlantic won the team title with 137 points.

Lewis Central was second to the Trojans with 117.50 points.

D-S had one individual first-place finish on the night, as freshman Avery Bock captured gold in the long jump with an effort of 15 feet, 1/2 inch.

The Monarchs’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Kamden Bruhn, Bock, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Claire Miller also took home first place in one minute, 11.90 seconds.

Individual second-place finishes went to Sara Mun in the high jump with a personal-best effort of 5 feet, Lola Mendlik in the 3,000-meter run in 11:25.33 and Miller in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.86.

Picking up individual thirds were Lauren Bowker in the long jump (13-10), Mendlik in the 1,500-meter run (5:26.44), Kyia Clark in the 100-meter dash (13.26) and Alexa Tremblay in the 400-meter dash (1:08.62).

The 4x100 relay team of Ashlyn Herrig, Miller, Samantha Chandler and Bowker ran third in 54.33.

Individuals finishing fourth were Emily Gehlsen in the discus (101-4), Mendlik in the 800-meter run (2:34.92), Clark in the 200-meter dash (28.31) and Kaitlyn Bruhn in the 100 hurdles (18.13).

The Monarchs also took fourth in the sprint medley, distance medley, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

The sprint medley team of Herrig, Miller, Bowker and Lauryn Turin ran 1:59.16.

The distance medley group of Hannah Harris, Kysa Neddermeyer, Mun and Charlotte Schrum turned in a time of 4:58.40.

Herrig, Savannah Steinkuehler, Chandler and Bowker ran the 4x200 in 1:57.37, while the 4x400 foursome of Tremblay, Mayah Slater, Mun and Turin finished in 4:34.29.

Schrum added a fifth-place finish in the high jump at 4-6.

The 4x800 relay team of Tiffany Ramirez, Nathalie Laarman, Rylan Ipsen and Anna Galvin ran fifth in 12:48.20.

Steinkuehler took sixth in the 100 meters in 13.70, while Kamden Bruhn wound up sixth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:19.45.

“Collectively as a team, I thought the girls performed very well. It was windy, but the wind actually laid down midway through the meet and it turned out to be a great night to compete,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“We were able to score points. It’s been awhile since we scored over 100 points as a team, so that was nice to see,” he added.

“We had a lot of great individual finishes, including Mun hitting five feet in the high jump for the first time. That ranks her up with some of the best in our school.”

“Bock winning the long jump was nice to see and Gehlsen’s effort in the discus was a good performance. We also had a good night in a lot of our relays,” Mich remarked.

Final Team Standings

1. Atlantic 137; 2. Lewis Central 117.50; 3. Denison-Schleswig 112; 4. C.B. St. Albert 105; 5. Harlan 70.50; 6. Kuemper Catholic 28