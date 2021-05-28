D-S girls tie for third at Class 3A regional golf final

The Denison-Schleswig girls hosted the Class 3A, Region 1 Golf Final on Monday at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.
D-S shot a team score of 412 and tied for third place with Sioux City Heelan.
Gilbert (375) and Nevada (400), went one-two in the final team standings and qualified for the Class 3A State Tournament set for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 1-2, at the River Valley Golf Course at Adel.
Eden Lohrbach of Gilbert earned medalist honors with a 77.
Teammate Macy Underwood was runnerup medalist with an 83 on the day.
Tessa Petersen led D-S with a 99 (48-51).
She was followed by Lizzy Ayala (49-52--101), Kelsey Jorgensen (55-50-105), Camryn Schultz (50-57--107), Bailey Roecker (54-54--108) and Kailee Jorgensen (53-59--112).
Final Team Standings
1. Gilbert 375; 2. Nevada 400; 3. tie: Denison-Schleswig and Sioux City Heelan 412; 5. Carroll 414; 6. MOC-Floyd Valley, 435; 7. Harlan 438; 8. Spencer 446; 9. tie: Le Mars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux Center 467