D-S girls tie for third at Class 3A regional golf final

The Denison-Schleswig girls hosted the Class 3A, Region 1 Golf Final on Monday at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.

D-S shot a team score of 412 and tied for third place with Sioux City Heelan.

Gilbert (375) and Nevada (400), went one-two in the final team standings and qualified for the Class 3A State Tournament set for Tuesday and Wednesday, June 1-2, at the River Valley Golf Course at Adel.

Eden Lohrbach of Gilbert earned medalist honors with a 77.

Teammate Macy Underwood was runnerup medalist with an 83 on the day.

Tessa Petersen led D-S with a 99 (48-51).

She was followed by Lizzy Ayala (49-52--101), Kelsey Jorgensen (55-50-105), Camryn Schultz (50-57--107), Bailey Roecker (54-54--108) and Kailee Jorgensen (53-59--112).

Final Team Standings