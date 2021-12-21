 Skip to main content
D-S girls top Harlan in bowling action

  • Updated
D-S girls bowling

The Denison-Schleswig girls earned a 2,508-2,242 victory over Harlan in bowling action on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

With the win, D-S improved to 3-1 overall in matches on the season.

Payton Mathies paced the D-S girls with a 372 series after shooting games of 209 and 163, respectively.

Claire Miller carded a series of 350 with games of 154 and 196.

She was followed by Brianna Musgrave (198-150--348), Nevaeh Brandt (125-173--298), Brittany Musgrave (127-143--270) and Elizabeth Cary (114-129--243).

The D-S girls had a two-game series of 1,638.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity match, 1,750-1,661.

Leigha Brungardt led the way for D-S with a 271 series (145-126).

She was followed by Bobbi Jepsen (152-112--264), Maggie Hennings (101-121--222), Kiyea Krajicek (118-94--212), Alexis Hartwig (98-98--196) and Diana Garcia (84-109--193).

