D-S girls topped in three by third-ranked Mustangs

Dallas Center-Grimes pounded out 12 hits, including two home runs on Saturday night, as the third-ranked Mustangs proved themselves in a 12-0 victory in three innings over Denison-Schleswig in a Class 4A, Region 2 semifinal softball game at Dallas Center.

The loss ended the 2022 season for Kevin Dau’s D-S squad at 17-19 overall.

DC-G, champions of the Little Hawkeye Conference, improved to 32-6 overall with the win, as the Mustangs will take on Sioux City Heelan (30-11) in the Region 1 title game tonight (Tuesday) at Dallas Center.

Heelan advanced to the regional final after an 8-4 victory over Spencer on Saturday night at Sioux City.

After D-S went one-two-three in the top of the first, DC-G plated three runs in the bottom of the first for an early 3-0 lead.

That was just the start of it for DC-G, as the hosts then got home runs from Reese Burke and Ellie Nelson to fuel a nine-run second inning to make it 12-0.

DC-G pitcher Aubrey Johansen struck out four D-S batters and allowed only one Monarch player to reach base after she hit Teryn Fink in the second inning.

DG-G finished with 12 hits off D-S freshman pitcher Norah Huebert, who walked two Mustang batters in two innings of work.

“They (DC-G) showed why they’re one of the top teams in the state. We just weren’t as sharp as we needed to be against a quality team like that,” commented Dau, whose team made the nearly-two hour trip to Dallas Center one night after a 2-0 regional quarterfinal victory over Le Mars.

“Huebert did a great job for us in the circle. I give her a lot of praise for her effort throughout the year, but for us to compete against teams like this, we need to see improvement in all three phases of the game,” he added.

Saturday’s game was the final contest for five D-S seniors in Cambri Brodersen, Kira Langenfeld, Hannah Slater, Teryn Fink and Autumn Nemitz.

Brodersen saw her night and career end early in the second inning when the Monarch shortstop suffered a shin injury on a steal attempt by DC-G’s Olivia Huston.

“I can’t say enough about our five seniors, as they’ve all had tremendous careers and have been great leaders for us on and off the field,” Dau said.

“Tonight was an unfortunate way for them to go out, but they’ve done a lot of good things for us in their careers. Hopefully, the younger girls can learn from some of those.”

“If we want to get to that next level, we have to dedicate some time to the weight room and offseason workouts,” Dau remarked.