D-S girls trip up Harlan for second time this season

"A great conference win for us. The first half was fast-paced and we were able to stay with them, but we’re an inside-outside sort of team," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

"I thought we got the pace to our liking a little better in the second half and did a much better job of getting the ball inside to Neemann, who got it going in the second half," Mich said.

"We got contributions from a lot of girls and that was the difference," noted Mich, whose team had eight different players get their names in the scorebook.

"You know we were feeling pretty good up 51-39 early in the fourth, but then Harlan went on a big run and tied it."

"I was proud of the girls for not folding. I thought we did a great job of executing down the stretch and we were able to hit critical free throws at the end to preserve the win," remarked Mich, whose team was 16-of-22 at the foul line on the night.

For the game, D-S was 3-of-8 from three-point range and 21-of-38 overall from the field for 55 percent.