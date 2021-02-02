D-S girls trip up Harlan for second time this season

After playing six consecutive road games, the Denison-Schleswig girls repaid a visit to their home floor on Thursday night and came away with a 61-57 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Harlan at Denison.
In beating Harlan for the second time this season and extending its win streak to five games, the Class 4A, 10th-ranked D-S girls improved to 5-2 in H-10 play and 12-2 overall.
The loss, meanwhile, dropped 4A No. 11 Harlan to 6-2 in the conference and 10-5 overall.
The first half was as tight as it could be with each team netting 19 points in the first quarter and 10 in the second for a 29-29 tie at halftime.
D-S then started the third quarter on a 10-2 run for a 39-31 lead en route to a 49-39 advantage to start the fourth.
Two free throws by Cambri Brodersen early in the fourth put D-S up 51-39, but then a 14-2 Harlan run pulled the two teams even at 53-53 midway through.
D-S went back up 57-53 and led 58-55 when senior Paige Andersen hit two free throws with 39 seconds remaining to make it 60-55.
Harlan got it to 60-57 when D-S senior Hannah Neemann sealed the game by hitting the second of two free throws with three seconds left to make it a four-point affair.
"A great conference win for us. The first half was fast-paced and we were able to stay with them, but we’re an inside-outside sort of team," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"I thought we got the pace to our liking a little better in the second half and did a much better job of getting the ball inside to Neemann, who got it going in the second half," Mich said.
"We got contributions from a lot of girls and that was the difference," noted Mich, whose team had eight different players get their names in the scorebook.
"You know we were feeling pretty good up 51-39 early in the fourth, but then Harlan went on a big run and tied it."
"I was proud of the girls for not folding. I thought we did a great job of executing down the stretch and we were able to hit critical free throws at the end to preserve the win," remarked Mich, whose team was 16-of-22 at the foul line on the night.
For the game, D-S was 3-of-8 from three-point range and 21-of-38 overall from the field for 55 percent.
Harlan, meanwhile, was 8-of-27 from behind the three-point arc and 21-of-56 overall from the floor for 38 percent.
The Cyclones were 7-of-11 at the foul line.
Each team grabbed 26 rebounds.
Andersen led three D-S girls in double figures with 16 points and hit a milestone on the night, as she surpassed 1,000 career points to become only the fifth player in school history to reach that mark.
Andersen needed 15 points to reach 1,000 career points and scored her 15th point of the game on a free throw with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter. She then knocked down a second foul shot to move to 1,001 total points.
"Andersen really made a big leap from her freshman year to her sophomore season. She’s probably the most competive player that I’ve ever coached. She’s just performed at every level from attacking the basket to shooting the three to hitting free throws. She is just so efficient and I couldn’t be more proud of her for how developed of a player she has become," Mich said.
Andersen, who also had six rebounds in the win, is the first player coached by Mich to reach 1,000 career points.
Neemann finished with 13 points, five boards and four assists. She scored all 13 of her points in the second half.
Ellie Magnuson contributed 11 points, six boards, four assists and two steals. She netted all 11 of her points before halftime.
Brodersen tallied seven points with five boards and three assists. Sophie Sonnichsen had four points, three boards and three assists.
Cierra Kastner also had four points. Paige Kastner and Kira Langenfeld also had three points apiece for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 10 times in the win.
Harlan was guilty of only five violations.
Thursday’s game was the first at home for D-S since January 2.
"It was great to be at home again. The atmosphere was great with both teams having nice crowds. It felt a little normal, which was nice," Mich said.
JV results
Harlan won the junior varsity game, 33-29.
Kira Langenfeld led D-S with seven points.
Whitlee Auen added six points, three boards, two assists and five steals.