D-S girls win battle of state-ranked teams at Harlan

A top-10 battle of Class 4A squads in Harlan on Friday night resulted in the No. 9 Denison-Schleswig girls picking up a 40-32 victory over the No. 10 Cyclones in what was a nonconference affair.

Three days after D-S lost by 11 to 4A top-rated Glenwood for its first loss of the year, the Monarchs bounced back with four solid quarters defensively, as Adam Mich’s squad improved to 4-1 overall going into this Friday’s Hawkeye 10 Conference contest at Clarinda.

Neither team found its offense early on, as Harlan led just 6-2 after the initial eight minutes.

D-S then outscored Harlan 15-10 in the second quarter to take a 17-16 lead at halftime.

The Monarchs led 25-22 after three quarters and outscored the Cyclones 15-10 over the final eight minutes for the win.

For the game, D-S 3-of-7 from three-point range and 14-of-37 overall from the field for 38 percent.

Harlan, on the other hand, was just 4-of-28 from behind the three-point arc and 12-of-51 overall from the floor for 24 percent.