D-S girls win battle of state-ranked teams at Harlan

A top-10 battle of Class 4A squads in Harlan on Friday night resulted in the No. 9 Denison-Schleswig girls picking up a 40-32 victory over the No. 10 Cyclones in what was a nonconference affair.
Three days after D-S lost by 11 to 4A top-rated Glenwood for its first loss of the year, the Monarchs bounced back with four solid quarters defensively, as Adam Mich’s squad improved to 4-1 overall going into this Friday’s Hawkeye 10 Conference contest at Clarinda.
Neither team found its offense early on, as Harlan led just 6-2 after the initial eight minutes.
D-S then outscored Harlan 15-10 in the second quarter to take a 17-16 lead at halftime.
The Monarchs led 25-22 after three quarters and outscored the Cyclones 15-10 over the final eight minutes for the win.
For the game, D-S 3-of-7 from three-point range and 14-of-37 overall from the field for 38 percent.
Harlan, on the other hand, was just 4-of-28 from behind the three-point arc and 12-of-51 overall from the floor for 24 percent.
"Honestly, we struggled offensively all night, but our defense was solid and that was the difference," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"It probably was our most complete team win of the year," he added.
D-S trailed 29-27 with five minutes left to play when Monarch senior Hannah Neemann sank two free throws to tie the game at 29-29.
"Up to that point, we had played man-to-man defense. We switched to a 1-3-1 zone and that seemed to create problems for Harlan. We were able to cause some turnovers that led to baskets for us," Mich said.
"It was a quality win over a very good Harlan team," noted the Monarch boss, whose club sank 9-of-17 free throws and outrebounded Harlan by a 34-29 margin.
Harlan was 4-of-9 at the foul line.
Paige Andersen led the attack for D-S scoring 17 of her team’s 40 points to go with seven rebounds.
Andersen’s 17-point effort put her 839 career points and moved her into ninth place on the school’s all-time scoring chart.
Neemann contributed seven points and 10 boards. Sophie Sonnichsen also had seven points, three steals, two boards and two assists.
Ellie Magnuson had five points, six boards, five assists and two steals.
Cambri Brodersen also had four points and four boards.
"Sonnichsen and Brodersen stepped up offensively for us. Kira Langenfeld also came in and performed well when Neemann got in foul trouble and Cierra Kastner had another solid defensive night for us," Mich said.
D-S turned the ball over 11 times. Harlan, meanwhile, was guilty of eight violations.
JV results
Harlan won the junior varsity game, 44-24.
It was the first loss in five games for D-S.
Kira Langenfeld led the Monarchs with eight points and six rebounds on the night.
Hannah Slater had six points and four boards.
Autumn Nemitz also had three points. Olivia Meyer had three points and one assist.
Freshmen results
The Harlan freshmen defeated D-S, 51-11.
Whitlee Auen and Taylor Totten each scored three points for D-S.
Kaylie Beam and Quinlan Bygness each tallied two points and Kiana Schulz had one point in the loss.
Harlan led 19-0 after one quarter and 34-3 at halftime.