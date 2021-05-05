D-S girls win one, lose one at home soccer tournament

The Denison-Schleswig girls went 1-1 overall at the Monarch Soccer Tournament on Saturday at Denison.

D-S lost 1-0 to East Sac County in its first match and followed that up with a 9-3 triumph over Oakland Riverside.

The victory over Riverside snapped a four-match losing streak, as the Monarchs moved to 2-7 overall in duals on the season.

Against ESC, D-S lost despite outshooting the Raiders 29-14, including 25-10 in shots on goal.

Amy Estrada had nine saves in goal against ESC.

Against Riverside, D-S got two goals apiece from Bailey Gibbons, Magaly Villa and Yesenia Altamirano.

Also scoring goals were Vanessa Guardado, Whitlee Auen and Aremy Santos.

"Riverside went up on us quickly. However, we were able to get a penalty kick to close the gap and then the girls started to open up," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.