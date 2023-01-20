D-S girls wrestle 13th at Lewis Central

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ wrestling team netted 61 points and placed 13th overall at the 2023 Titan Starcade hosted by Lewis Central on Monday at Council Bluffs.

Lewis Central claimed the team title with 193 points. SWAT finished second with 148 points.

The D-S girls won 10 matches and lost 11 on the day, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Jacob Brawner.

Yarecze Rodgriguez went 2-1 in her matches in the 120 Silver bracket to place third for D-S.

Also placing third was Alejandra Carrizalez, who went 2-1 in her matches in 130 Silver bracket.

Fourth-place efforts went to Taya Adams (1-2, 135 Silver) and Taylor Totten (1-2, 190 Gold).

Angie Rivera took fifth in the 135 Gold bracket with a 1-2 finish in matches.

And, placing sixth for the Monarchs were Claire Miller (1-2, 155 Gold) and Kasandra Barroso (1-2, 170 Silver).

“We were right around the .500 mark as a team at a pretty tough tournament. There were a lot of tough wrestlers and we felt like we held our own for the most part,” commented Brawner.

“Rodriguez, Carrizalez, and Rivera stood out as all three won two matches apiece. All of our girls recorded at least one win and has something to build on moving forward,” he added.

Complete results from Monday are below.

120 Silver Yarecze Rodriguez

3rd Place

Quarters WBF (5:12) over Helena Lopez (SCN); Semis LBF (3:13) to Emercyn Terwee (SBL); 3rd Place Match Won by Decision (5-2) over Natalie Sanchez (SCW)

130 Silver Alejandra Carrizalez 3rd Place

Quarters WBF (0:33) over Surreal Taylor (SCE); Semis LBF (1:12) to Madison Allmon (LC); 3rd Place Match WBF (0:56) to Nyamal Koang (SCW)

135 Gold Angie Rivera

5th Place

Quarters Lost by Decision (7-6) to Clara Sapienza (SWI); Cons. Semis WBF (0:58) over Mila Kuhns (CRES); 5th Place Match WBF (0:58) over Rya Montagne (SBL)

135 Silver Taya Adams

4th Place

Quarters WBF (4:23) over Lily Applegate (SWAT); Semis LBF (2:59) to Arianna Howard (WIA); 3rd Place Match LBF (3:18) to Zada Lopez (MINO)

155 Gold Claire Miller

6th Place

Quarters LBF (4:42) to Abigale Holtz (MINO); Cons. Semis WBF (3:42) over Halle Mosaquites (SBL); 5th Place Match LBF (1:41) to Isabelle Sunderman (LC)

170 Silver Kasandra Barroso 6th Place

Quarters LBF (0:35) to Reagan Fairfax (MINO); Cons. Semis WBF (0:57) over Ashley Juarez (SCE); 5th Place Match LBF (3:04) to Kelis Tawzer (LC)

190 Gold Taylor Totten

4th Place

Round 1 WBF (1:13) over Idella Edwards (SCN); Round 2 LBF (0:28) to Hailey Siebrass (MINO); Round 3 LBF (1:56) to Ellen Gerlock (SWAT)