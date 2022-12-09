D-S girls wrestle at A.L. Tournament

Denison-Schleswig had nine girls compete at the Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Wrestling Tournament on Monday.

Three girls took first place in their respective brackets, including Angie Rivera (135 Gold), Aremy Santos (145 Bronze B) and Claire Miller (155 Bronze B).

Rivera, Santos and Miller all won both of their matches wrestled.

Placing third for the Monarchs were Lita Thao (100 Gold), Harmony Holt (120 Gold), Gaby Williams (145 Bronze B) and Beyonce Carrasco (155 Bronze A).

Fourth-place efforts went to Gloria Diaz (115 Gold) and Jessica Cabrera (145 Silver).

“We were proud of how our girls wrestled tonight, especially with a short turnaround from last Saturday’s meet,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Jacob Brawner.

“We’re having to fix a lot of technique and approaches to matches on the fly at this point, but the girls are listening and starting to get the hang of things,” he added.

Complete results from the meet are below.

Lita Thao (100 Gold)

(Third Place)

Round 1: Lost by fall to Daniela Salinas, CBSD, 1:30; Round 2: lost by fall to Ava McNeal, Lewis Central, 1:07

Gloria Diaz (115 Gold)

(Fourth Place)

Round 1: Lost by fall to Kennedy Pahl, Des Moines Public, 1:09; Round 2: lost by fall to Adalyn Minahan, Treynor, 1:38

Harmony Holt (120 Gold)

(Third Place)

Round 1: Lost by fall to Avah Blakeman, DMP, :31; Round 2: won by decision over Emma Baldwin, Shenandoah, 10-8

Angie Rivera (135 Gold)

(First Place)

Round 1: Won by decision over Lauralyse Flint-Spencer, Glenwood, 10-8; Round 2: won by fall over Jacklyn Marco, Concordia, 1:45

Jesssica Cabrera (145 Silver)

(Fourth Place)

Round 1: Lost by fall to Kealey Blocker, Shenandoah, 2:39; Round 2: lost by fall to Mariah Nolting, Logan-Magnolia, 1:33

Aremy Santos (145 Bronze B)

(First Place)

Round 1: Won by decision over Gaby Williams, Denison-Schleswig, 9-4; Round 2: won by fall over Kenzie Prauner, Concordia, 2:56

Gaby Williams (145 Bronze B)

(Third Place)

Round 1: Lost by fall to Kenzie Prauner, Concordia, :15; Round 2: lost by decision to Aremy Santos, D-S, 9-4

Beyonce Carrasco

(155 Bronze A, Third Place)

Round 1: Lost by fall to Quinn Velder, CBSD, 1:26; Round 2: lost by fall to TAla Abukhait, Glenwood, 1:07

Claire Miller (155 Bronze B)

(First Place)

Round 1: Won by fall over Jalon Olson, Clarinda, :18; Round 2: won by fall over Qui’Ana Potter, Omaha Northwest, 4:38