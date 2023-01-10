D-S girls wrestle at Logan-Magnolia Invite

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ wrestling team competed at the Logan-Magnolia Invitational on Saturday at Logan.

Jacob Brawner’s Monarch club finished ninth overall.

Taya Adams at 135 Silver took first place with three pins in three matches.

Leilany Carrazco went 2-1 in her matches for second place at 130 Silver.

Third-place efforts went to Moe Plen Soe with a 2-2 record in the 100 Gold Bracket and Ana Castillo with a 1-2 mark in the 130 Silver Bracket.

Beyonce Carrasco also placed fourth in the 155 Silver Bracket.

“The girls had a good learning experience on Saturday at Logan. There were a lot of tough girls that we competed with, and we had a lot of matches that could have went either way,” commented Brawner.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t come out on top in some of those. We really need to emphasize conditioning and get back to the basics as far as technique goes,” he added.

Results are below.

100 Gold Moe Plen Soe

3rd Place

Round 1 WBF (0:13) over Reese Inselman (Schuyler); Round 2 WBF (1:23) over Daniela Salinas (Council Bluffs); Round 3 LBF (0:47) to Jazz Christiansen (SWAT); Round 4 LBF (1:16) to Jessica Ortega (Schuyler)

115 Gold Harmony Holt

8th Place

Round 1 LBF (0:14) to Molly Sek (SCN); Round 2 LBF (3:24) to Nadia Pond (Schuyler); Round 3 LBF (0:43) to Quincy Sorensen (SWAT)

120 Gold Yarecze Rodriguez 7th Place

Round 1 LBF (1:08) to Kendra Berglund (SBL); Round 2 LBF (5:22) to Kiann Blomgren (WLY); Round 3 Won by Med. For. over Montana Farrens (WIA)

130 Silver Leilany Carrazco 2nd Place

Round 1 LBF (4:23) to Arianna Howard (WIA); Round 2 WBF (5:00) over Ana Castillo (DEN); Round 3 WBF (1:20) over Nyamal Koang (SCW)

130 Silver Ana Castillo

3rd Place

Round 1 WBF (4:52) over Nyamal Koang (SCW); Round 2 LBF (5:00) to Leilany Carrazco (DEN); Round 3 LBF (5:32) to Arianna Howard (5:32)

130 Gold Alejandra Carrizales 5th Place

Round 1 Lost by Decision (8-6) to Miriam Deanda (Schuyler); Round 2 BYE; Round 3 Won by Decision (SV-1 8-6) over Sophie Messermidt (MV)

135 Silver Taya Adams

1st Place

Round 1 WBF (0:22) over Stefi Beiswenger (Audubon); Round 2 WBF (0:13) over Lilliana Tafoya (SWAT); Round 3 WBF (0:17) over Aracely Aguilar (SCN)

135 Gold Angie Rivera

6th Place

Round 1 Lost by Decision (8-3) to Brooke Lange (MV); Round 2 WBF (0:48) over Rya Montagne (SBL); Round 3 LBF (5:04) to Eliana Kooi (WLY)

140 Gold Aida Gonzalez

6th Place

Round 1 LBF (3:47) to Presley Mass (MV); Round 2 BYE; Round 3 LBF (2:46) to Mia South (SWAT)

155 Silver Beyonce Carrasco 4th Place

Round 1 LBF (2:44) to Halle Mosaquites (SBL); Round 2 LBF (2:39) to Tala Abukhalt (GLEN); Round 3 LBF (3:33) to Paige Baier (SWAT)

170 Gold Kasandra Barroso 7th Place

Round 1 LBF (3:48) to Kori Sybesma (AUD); Round 2 LBF (1:57) to Alyssa Butters (SBL); Round 3 WBF (0:58) over Madison Hensley (SWI)

190 Gold Taylor Totten

6th Place

Round 1 LBF (0:19) to Kalen Westerfield (UND); Round 2 WBF (1:17) over Ava Lee (WIA); Round 3 LBF (1:31) to Jolyssa Rodes Perez (SCW)