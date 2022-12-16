D-S girls wrestle at Panora

Ten members of the Denison-Schleswig girls’ wrestling team competed at the Panorama Tournament on Tuesday at Panora.

Claire Miller extended her win streak to seven matches with a pair of victories at 155.

Other Monarchs picking up single wins were Gloria Diaz at 110, Yarecze at 120, Leilany Carrazco at 125, Taya Adams at 140, Nallely at 170 and Taylor Totten at 190.

“I would call it an up-and-down night for us as a team at Panora. We only had about half our kids competing due to a variety of reasons, but there were some bright spots in the matches we had,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Jacob Brawner.

“Miller went 2-0 to push her win streak to seven, while Adams, Totten, Rivera, Carrazco, Diaz and Rodriguez all contributed single wins,” he added.

“We challenged some of our girls by bumping their experience level up in order to get tougher competition and we had both success and learning experiences from that.”

“Both are part of the process of improving and we’re not going to shy away from trying to push ourselves in terms of level of competition,” Brawner remarked.

“We had three matches where we were winning and ended up getting pinned, so we need to clean that up so the results reflect the process,” the Monarch boss noted.

Complete results are below.

110 Gloria Diaz 1-1

Round 1 LBF (2:11) to Marin Stutsman (Carlisle); Round 2 WBF (1:13) over Jeslyn Ortega (Panorama)

120 Yarecze Rodriguez 1-1

Round 1 LBF (3:12) to Adalyn Minahan (Treynor); Round 2 Won by Forfeit over Isabella McDivitt (Perry)

125 Leilany Carrazco 1-1 Round 1 WBF (0:42) over Alexis Hamm (Carlisle); Round 2 LBF (1:01) to Jordin Acosta (Treynor)

140 Jessica Cabrera 0-2

Round 1 LBF (0:37) to Mia Reichert (Nevada); Round 2 LBF (0:46) to Lillian Kerger (Lo-Ma)

140 Taya Adams 1-1

Round 1 WBF (1:11) over Lilliana Tafoya (SWAT); Round 2 LBF (1:13) to Lucy Kohnen (MNW)

145 Gaby Williams 0-2

Round 1 LBF (0:57) to Madelyn Thompson (West Marshall); Round 2 LBF (5:38) to Lilliana Tafoya (SWAT

155 Beyonce Carrasco 0-2

Round 1 LBF (1:45) to Bianca Swartz (CDEC); Round 2 LBF (0:43) to Isabell Sunderman (LC)

155 Claire Miller 2-0

Round 1 WBF (0:30) over Bianca Swartz (CDEC); Round 2 WBF (0:37) over Paige Baier (SWAT)

170 Nallely Rivera 1-1

Round 1 LBF (0:13) to Breanna Ott (MSM); Round 2 WBF (4:00) over Janell Salinas (Clarke)

190 Taylor Totten 1-1

Round 1 LBF (1:37) to Grace Britten (SWAT); Round 2 WBF (1:57) over Haley Jones (Nevada)