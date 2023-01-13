D-S girls wrestle in first dual of season

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ wrestling team competed in its first-ever dual meet on Tuesday with a 42-30 loss to Southwest Area Team (SWAT) at Griswold.

Three D-S girls all won the mat by pins with Taya Adams at 135 pounds, Angie Rivera at 140 and Claire Miller at 155 all recording victories.

“Tonight was a great experience for our girls, as we wrestled in our first dual meet of the season,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Jacob Brawner.

“Everything up to this point has been tournament competition. With both teams battling open weight classes for a variety of reasons, we competed with SWAT in a dual that came down to the last match,” he added.

“We’re all still pretty green when it comes to wrestling knowledge, but I think we’re most proud of the fact that the girls are coming off the mat, after both wins and losses, and are able to identify areas they can improve or things they could have done differently.”

This dual experience was great because its much more of a team atmosphere and it gave us a glimpse as to what to expect when we compete again Friday at Holstein where we will wrestle five duals as a team,” Brawner remarked.

Tuesday’s results are below.

SWAT 42 D-S 30

100 — Jazz Christiansen (SWAT) won by pin over Moe Plen Soe, 1:34; 105 — Open; 110 — Adyson Lundquist (SWAT) won by forfeit; 115 — Quincy Sorensen (SWAT) won by pin over Harmony Holt, :34; 120 — Yarecze Rodriguez (D-S) won by forfeit; 125 — Open; 130 — Alejandra Carrizalez (D-S) won by forfeit; 135 — Taya Adams (D-S) won by pin over Lilliana Tafoya, 4:50; 140 — Angie Rivera (D-S) won by pin over Lilly Applegate, 1:18; 145 — Lily Johnson (SWAT) won by forfeit; 155 — Claire Miller (D-S) won by pin over Paige Baier, :47; 170 — Grace Britten (SWAT) won by pin over Kasandra Barroso, :41; 190 — Ellen Gerlock (SWAT) won by pin over Taylor Totten, 2:33; 235 — Haley Armstrong (SWAT) won by forfeit

Additional Matches

130 — Nicole Bond (Red Oak) won by pin over Alejandra Carrizalez, 1:49; 140 — Josie McCunn (Red Oak) won by pin over Jessie Cabrera, :57; 140 — Clara Sapienza (SWI) won by pin over Angie Rivera, 2:46; 155 — Emily Kesterson (SWI) won by pin over Claire Miller, 1:34; 170 — Madison Hensley (SWI) won by pin over Adrianna Lupian, 3:55