D-S golf girls second at Atlantic

The Denison-Schleswig girls opened their golf season on Monday with a second-place finish out of three teams at Atlantic.

Atlantic took first place with a team score of 198.

D-S was second at 218 with Kuemper Catholic third at 260.

Atlantic’s Roni Hook and Abby Smith and Kuemper Catholic’s Abby Nees all shot 48s on the day.

Leading the way for D-S was Kelsey Jorgensen with a 52 over nine holes.

Camryn Schultz added a 53. Bailey Roecker carded a 55. Tessa Petersen had a 58. Kennedy Marten shot a 59 and Lizzy Ayala finished with a 60.

The D-S junior varsity girls shot a team score of 245.

Gracie Schurke and Lexi Neuman both shot 60s for D-S.

Maggie Hennings had a 62 and Kailee Jorgensen shot a 63, as did Lillian Schultz.

Katie Hennings also fired a 66 for the Monarchs.