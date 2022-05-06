D-S golfers shoot 456 at Spencer Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig girls fired a team score of 456 to take home fourth place at the Spencer Golf Invitational on Monday.

Spencer grabbed the team title with a score of 417. Le Mars was second at 421 with Sioux City East third at 439.

Mo McDermott of Spencer earned medalist honors with an 84 over 18 holes. Isabella Boyle of Sioux City East was runnerup medalist with a 90.

Tessa Petersen paced the D-S girls with a score of 100, good for third among the top five individuals.

Petersen shot rounds of 49 and 51, respectively.

Lizzy Ayala placed seventh overall with a 105 total after firing rounds of 53 and 52, respectively.

She was followed by Lillian Schultz (62-63-125), Maggie Hennings (65-61--126), Gracie Outhouse (67-66--133) and Bobbi Jepsen (69-71--140).

Final Team Standings