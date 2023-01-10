 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D-S grapplers fall to Atlantic, Harlan on mat

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ wrestling team hosted Atlantic and Harlan in Hawkeye 10 Conference action on Thursday night at Denison High School.

Atlantic defeated D-S, 64-9, while Harlan was a 39-33 winner over the Monarchs, which fell to 1-3 in Hawkeye 10 matches and 3-7 overall after Thursday’s competition.

Jaxson Hildebrand at 220 pounds was the lone double winner on the mat for D-S, as the senior decisioned his Atlantic opponent and pinned his Harlan foe.

“It was exciting to compete in front of our home crowd. I think the gym had the most people I have ever seen at a triangular since I have become the head coach. The atmosphere was great and there was a ton of great wrestling,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“Harlan and Atlantic are two very tough Hawkeye 10 opponents. Each are well-coached. Also, each team is extremely physical and aggressive in all positions. I saw our kids continuing to try and utilize things that we taught over the holiday break,” he added.

“It was nice to see them compete hard in each of their matches. Although the score didn’t look good against Atlantic, I was very pleased with how much fight our kids gave.”

“We were in matches for the first period and weren’t able to keep the momentum going into the second or third rounds,” Bradley noted.

“We fared much better against Harlan. Our guys continued to fight and utilize various moves that we have been working on.”

“The guys are starting to find what works for them and becoming more confident in their abilities,” Bradley stated.

Thursday’s results are below.

Atlantic 64 D-S 9

106 - Braxton Hass (A) pinned Diego Cid, 2:46; 113 - Aiden Smith (A) pinned Jayden Bradley, 1:01; 120 - Josh Hass (A) won by forfeit; 126 - D’artagnan Hansen (A) decisioned Jackson Graeve, 7-4; 132 - Jadyn Cox (A) pinned Kaiden Krajicek, 1:04; 138 - Zach Brennecke (A) pinned Angelo Perez, 3:27; 145 - Tyson O’Brien (A) decisioned James Lemon, 3-2; 152 - Dante Hedrington (A) pinned Christ Vera Nieto, 2:43; 160 - Tanner O’Brien (A) pinned Ismael Alfaro, :29; 170 - Jarrett Armstrong (A) pinned Ryan Slechta, 1:29; 182 - Brenden Casey (A) pinned Joel Murillo, 3:16; 195 - Cohen Bruce (A) decisioned Jordan Von Tersch, 12-1; 220 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) decisioned Miles Mundorf, 14-7; Hwt. - Evban Sorensen (A) pinned Garret Plagge, :28

Harlan 39 D-S 33

106 - Jesse Jens (H) pinned Cid, 1:16; 112 - Spencer Fink (H) pinned Bradley, 3:10; 120 - Open; 126 - Jackson Graeve (D-S) decisioned Shane Noeth, 9-6; 132 - Krajicek (D-S) won by forfeit; 138 - Angelo Perez (D-S) pinned Brody McKinley, 2:19; 145 - Lemon (D-S) won by forfeit; 152 - Nolan Schwery (H) pinned Vera Nieto, 3:04; 160 - Reese Koch (H) pinned Alfaro, 2:16; 170 - Tyrel Jacobsen (H) pinned pinned Slechta, 1:44; 182 - Brett Van Baale (H) decisioned Murillo, 14-8; 195 - Zane Bendorf (H) pinned Von Tersch, 3:04; 220 - Hildebrand (D-S) pinned Matt Schwery, 1:06; Hwt. - Plagge (D-S) won by forfeit

