D-S grapplers knock off St. Albert, Red Oak

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ wrestling team tallied a pair of Hawkeye 10 victories in action on Thursday night at Council Bluffs.

Nick Bradley’s D-S club defeated Council Bluffs St. Albert (45-24) and Red Oak (42-30), as the Monarchs moved to 3-3 in Hawkeye 10 duals and 5-7 overall on the season.

D-S had two winners on the mat against St. Albert.

James Lemon at 145 pounds decisioned St. Albert’s Mathew Crawley (4-0), while Jordan Von Tersch at 195 pinned the Falcons’ Jayden Beckman in only 14 seconds.

Von Tersch also pinned Red Oak’s Caleb Ransom in 1:22.

Joel Murillo at 182, Jaxson Hildebrand at 220 and Garret Plagge at heavyweight all pinned their Red Oak opponents as well.

“We had a couple of victories over Hawkeye 10 opponents. Filling the lineup allowed us to gain points and win these duals,” commented Bradley.

“The guys were aggressive in the top position and better controlled their opponents,” he added.

Complete results from Thursday are below.

D-S 45, St. Albert 24

106 — Open; 112 — Jayden Bradley (D-S) won by forfeit; 12-0 — Open; 126 — Jackson Graeve (D-S) won by forfeit; 132 — Kayden Blakeman (SA) won by pin over Ivan Ledesma, :31; 138 — John Helton (SA) won by pin over Francisco Escalante, :20; 145 — James Lemon (D-S) decisioned Mathew Crawley, 4-0; 152 — David Helton (SA) won by pin over Ismael Alfaro, 1:21; 160 — Andre Crawley (SA) won by pin over Chris Vera Nieto, :16; 170 — Ryan Slechta (D-S) won by forfeit; 182 — Joel Murillo (D-S) won by forfeit; 195 — Jordan Von Tersch (D-S) won by pin over Jayden Beckman, :14; 220 — Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by forfeit; Hwt. — Garret Plagge (D-S) won by forfeit

D-S 42, Red Oak 30

106 — Open; 113 — Bradley (D-S) won by forfeit; 120 — Open; 126 — Graeve (D-S) won by forfeit; 132 — Kyler Sandholm (RO) won by pin over Ledesma, :50; 138 — Jashua LeRette (RO) won by fall over Escalante, 2:28; 145 — Lemon (D-S) won by forfeit; 152 — Adam Baier (RO) won by fall over Alfaro, 4:51; 160 — Dawson Bond (RO) won by fall over Vera Nieto, :16; 170 — Baz Clear (RO) won by fall over Slechta, 2:49; 182 — Murillo (D-S) won by fall over Nolan Perrien, 3:08; 195 — Von Tersch (D-S) won by fall over Caleb Ransom, 1:22; 220 — Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Sam Fields, 1:51; Hwt. — Plagge (D-S) won by Peyton Echternach, :30