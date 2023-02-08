The Denison-Schleswig boys’ wrestling team won two of three matches in a quadrangular meet on February 1 at Storm Lake.

D-S lost to Storm Lake (51-24), but defeated East Sac County (41-40) and Ridge View (48-24), as the Monarchs moved to 7-10 overall in duals on the season.

Jaxson Hildebrand went 3-0 at 220 pounds on the night with two pins, as the senior improved to 37-0 en route to setting another school record for consecutive victories, surpassing the previous best of 35 straight by his uncle Adam Heiden during the 1998-99 season.

Hildebrand also tied Nate Prussing for the most pins in a single season with 25.

“Tonight was a great night for the Monarch wrestling team. We continue to wrestle more aggressively and have built confidence in our wrestling ability,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“Having a full lineup is still helping us with team points. We’re almost to the end of the season and the boys are starting to peak at the right time,” he added.

Complete results from the meet are below.

Storm Lake 52 D-S 24

106 — Sebastian Huetra (SL) won by fall over Diego Cid, :22; 113 — Rylan Richardson (SL) won by fall over Jayden Bradley, 1:35; 120 — Christian Roque (SL) won by forfeit; 126 — Damien Mendez (SL) won by decision over Jackson Graeve, 7-4; 132 — Aidan Schumacher (SL) won by decision over Kaiden Krajicek, 10-5; 138 — Ian Figueroa (SL) won by medical forfeit; 145 — James Lemon (D-S) won by fall over Jorge Casillas, 3:38; 152 — Peyton Phillips (SL) won by fall over Ismael Alfaro, 4:35; 160 — Dwanue Dykes (SL) won by fall over Christ Vera Nieto, 1:24; 170 — David Santos (SL) won by fall over Ryan Slechta, 1:11; 182 — Joel Murillo (D-S) won by SV, 6-4; 195 — Jordan Von Tersch (D-S) won by forfeit; 220 — Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Kaedon Larson, 1:41; Hwt. — Garret Plagge (D-S) won by fall over Aiden Phillips, 1:39

D-S 41 East Sac County 40 106 — Cid (D-S) won by forfeit; 113 — Bradley (D-S) won by decision over Brendyn Conn, 11-2; 120 — Open; 126 — Garrett Ortner (ESC) won by decision over Graeve, 13-5; 132 — Krajicek (D-S) won by fall over Kam Warnke, :19; 138 — Xander Herner (ESC) won by forfeit; 145 — Lemon (D-S) won by fall over Charlie Veit, 1:28; 152 — Alfaro (D-S) won by fall over Hutton Pasche, 4:11; 160 — Landon Grindle (ESC) won by decision over Vera Nieto, 13-5; 170 — Slechta (D-S) won by fall over Tate Lehr, 3:28; 182 — Murillo (D-S) won by fall over Seth Donelson, 1:23; 195 — Von Tersch (D-S) won by forfeit; 220 — Hildebrand (D-S) won by forfeit; Hwt. — Plagge (D-S) won by forfeit

D-S 48 Ridge View 24

106 — Damon Venteicher (RV) won by decision over Cid, 4-2; 113 — Bradley (D-S) won by forfeit; 120 — Open; 126 — Graeve (D-S) won by forfeit; 132 — Krajicek (D-S) won by fall over Jake Cougill, 1:11; 138 — Cole Bloyer (RV) won by forfeit; 145 — Conner Jacobson (RV) won by fall over Lemon, :25; 152 — Noah Shephard (RV) won by decision over Alfaro, 8-1; 160 — Clayton Jacobson (RV) won by fall over Vera Nieto, 3:19; 170 — Slechta (D-S) won by fall over Evan Ramirez, :06; 182 — Murillo (D-S) won by forfeit; 195 — Von Tersch (D-S) won by fall over Tanner Edwards, 1:05; 220 — Hildebrand (D-S) won by fall over Dramelle McCray, 1:24; Hwt. — Plagge (D-S) won by forfeit