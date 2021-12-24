D-S junior Hildebrand sets new school record for most consecutive pins

The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers tallied 51 points and finished ninth overall at the Carroll Invitational on Saturday at Carroll High School.

Carroll High claimed the team championship with 209 points. Kuemper Catholic was second to the Tigers with 170.5 points.

Leading the way for D-S was junior Jaxson Hildebrand, who won all of three his matches by pins to earn the 195-pound championship.

Hildebrand has won 10 consecutive matches by pins, setting a new school record, breaking the old mark of nine straight pins during the 1974-75 season.

Hildebrand pinned Clarinda’s Jase Wilmes (4:31) in the title match, avenging his only loss of the season after Wilmes was a 5-3 winner over the Monarch grappler back on December 7 at Clarinda.

Hildebrand opened the tournament with a pin of Westwood Sloan’s Dayne Hunter in 1:39. He followed that up by pinning Josh Grey of Ames in 1:23 in the semifinals.

Garret Plagge went 2-2 in his matches at heavyweight for fifth place.

Luis Chan at 220 went 2-3 in his matches for sixth place.

Also placing sixth for the Monarchs were Kaiden Krajicek at 126 and Talon Adams at 182, both going 1-3 in matches on the day.

James Lemon at 145 went 0-2 in his matches and did not place.

"We were really proud of the kids we brought to wrestle. We wrestled a few six-minute matches and kept some of the matches close to give ourselves a chance to win," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Jacob Brawner.

Final Team Standings