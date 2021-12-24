D-S JV wrestlers compete at SB-L Invitational

A total of 13 Denison-Schleswig junior varsity wrestlers competed at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational on Monday at Sioux City.

Joel Murillo went 3-0 in his matches to take first place, while Starlyn Rodriguez went 2-0 overall for first place as well.

Cameron Blunk finished second with a 2-1 record in matches.

James Lemon won three of four matches to take home third place.

Jose Villalovos went 2-2 in his matches for fifth place.

Seventh-place efforts were awarded to Francisco Escalante (1-2), Michael Collins (1-2), Angel Pinada (1-2) and Omar Campa (1-2).

And, eighth-place efforts for the Monarchs went to Ismael Alfaro (0-3), Erick Flores (0-3), Pablo Sanchez (0-3) and Ana Navaro (0-3).

According to the D-S coaching staff, the kids wrestled hard and now deserve a break after wrestling a lot of matches in a short time frame.