D-S netboys shut out Harlan for 6-0 start

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team continued its perfect season on Tuesday with a 9-0 victory at Harlan.

With the win, Aaron Ratliff’s D-S club moved to 6-0 in duals on the season. It was the fourth shutout of the year for the Monarchs.

Harlan lost quite a bit of their talent from last year and are suffering from growing pains, but their number one player had some impressive groundstrokes,” commented Ratliff.

“Carson Seuntjens bageled another singles opponent in the number two position. He hit the ball with good angles today,” he added.

“Colin Reis and Harrison Dahm played another fantastic doubles match today. I reminded myself today to step back and appreciate their ability, as they’ve spoiled us for the last few years.”

Results from Tuesday’s match are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Colin Reis (D-S) defeated Andrew Andersen, 10-5; No. 2 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Keyton Francis, 10-0; No. 3 - Harrison Dahm (D-S) defeated Edgar Mena, 10-0; No. 4 - Braden Curnyn (D-S) defeated Eric Torneton, 10-1; No. 5 - Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Garrett Hillwick, 10-0; No. 6 - Gavin Hipnar (D-S) defeated Abram Wilwerding, 10-0

Doubles