The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team swept all three doubles matches en route to a 6-3 victory over Storm Lake on April 14 at Storm Lake.

The win moved Spencer Pauley’s D-S club to 2-1 in duals on the year.

D-S and Storm Lake split the six singles matches.

Winners in singles play for D-S were Kiana Schulz at number one, Emma Ahrenholtz at No. 3 and Olivia Meyer at No. 6.

“Schulz won both her number one singles and number one doubles match, which is tough to do. She has been playing at a high level and I’m excited to see her keep improving,” Pauley said.

“Ahrenholtz’s consistent serve helped her win in singles,” he added.

The D-S junior varsity girls topped Storm Lake, 5-0.

Singles winners were Abbey Meseck, Chloe Koch and Leila Jaime.

Winning their doubles matches were the teams of Meseck and Koch and Meseck and Jaime.

Varsity results from April 14 are below.

Singles

No. 1 — Kiana Schulz (D-S) defeated Tammy Xayavath, 8-3; No. 2 — Jaslyn Saengchenpheng (SL) defeated Abby Gutierrez, 8-4; No. 3 — Emma Ahrenholtz (D-S) defeated Kazao Vang, 8-2; No. 4 — Kristina Young (SL) defeated Claire Leinen, 8-6; No. 5 — Narissa Lovan (SL) defeated Zoey Beery, 9-7; No. 6 — Olivia Meyer (D-S) defeated Meggie Keller, 8-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Schulz/Leinen (D-S) defeated Xayavath/Saengchenpheng, 8-4; No. 2 — Gutierrez/Ahrenholtz (D-S) defeated Vang/Yang, 8-6; No. 3 — Meyer/Beery (D-S) defeated Lovan/Keller, 8-6