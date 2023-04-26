The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ tennis team achieved a 6-3 victory over Atlantic on April 18 at Atlantic.

It was the second straight win for Aaron Ratliff’s D-S squad, which improved to 5-1 overall in duals on the season.

D-S and Atlantic split the six singles matches, but the Monarchs swept all three doubles matches for the win.

“Today was a tough outing. Today’s crosswind was something we haven’t seen this year and both teams struggled in the gusty wind,” commented Ratliff.

“Needing to win two of the three doubles matches, things looked shaky before we took all three,” he added.

“The match could have easily had a very different outcome. Carson Seuntjens and Wyatt Johnson rolled in their doubles match, as I haven’t seen them that dominant in a long time,” Ratliff noted.

Singles winners for D-S were Seuntjens at No. 1, Gavin Hipnar at No. 4 and Cole Kastner at No. 6.

“Both Hipnar and Kastner had big singles wins for our team,” Ratliff stated.

Atlantic shut out the D-S junior varsity boys, 14-0, as the Trojans won nine singles matches and five in doubles play.

Varsity results from April 18 are below.

Singles

No. 1 — Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Clevi Johnson, 10-7; No. 2 — Nolan Waters (A) defeated Braden Curnyn, 10-6; No. 3 — Kinnick Juhl (A) defeated Wyatt Johnson, 10-6; No. 4 — Gavin Hipnar (D-S) defeated Alex Rosenbaum, 10-5; No. 5 — Isaac Henson (A) defeated Blaine Brodsky, 10-8; No. 6 — Cole Kastner (D-S) defeated Michael Hotze, 10-4

Doubles

No. 1 — Johnson/Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Johnson/Waters, 10-2; No. 2 — Curnyn/Hipnar (D-S) defeated Juhl/Rosenbaum, 10-8; No. 3 — Brodsky/Kastner (D-S) defeated Henson/Hotze, 10-6