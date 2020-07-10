D-S pitcher Braiden Heiden no-hits Clarinda in 2-0 Monarch win

Junior pitcher Braiden Heiden tossed a no-hitter, as Denison-Schleswig extended its win streak on the baseball diamond to five games Wednesday night with a 2-0 victory over Clarinda at Denison.
It was the final Hawkeye 10 Conference game of the year for D-S, which finished 4-6 in league play, while improving to 8-6 overall after capturing its seventh triumph in eight games.
D-S moved to 6-0 at home this season with the win.
Heiden threw 106 total pitches, as he retired 21 of the 22 batters he faced, including striking out 11 Cardinal batters upping his team-leading total to 35 Ks on the year.
Heiden actually struck five Clarinda batters twice with only two walks in all.
D-S scored the game’s initial run in the bottom of the second inning. The Monarchs then plated their second in the last of the sixth.
Both runs were scored on passed balls, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.
D-S had six hits in the game off two Clarinda pitchers.
Charlie Wiebers went 2-for-3 with one run for D-S.
Heiden and Nathan Gallup each went 1-for-2 at the plate, while Carter Wessel and Trey Brotherton each were 1-for-3 on the night.
Jaxon Wessel joined Wiebers in crossing the plate for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of eight runners on the bases.
Clarinda, which wound up 3-7 in the H-10 and fell to 6-7 overall with Wednesday’s setback, left three runners on the bases.
"You know, Heiden gave us a great performance on the mound and the guys played pretty well defensively behind him," Wessel said.
"We didn’t have a lot of timely hits, but we got guys on base and took advantage. Like I told the guys, I don’t care how they get on base. Strikeouts don’t get guys on, so scoring on two passed balls goes to show what can happen when you get guys on," he added.
"It was a clean game for the most part. We had the one error. And, we had a bad break on a call at first base go against us that really cost us two runs."
"Clarinda’s left-handed pitcher threw well. It was a quick game and both teams played hard," Wessel said.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys and Clarinda tied at 4-4.