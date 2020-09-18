D-S runners compete at Storm Lake Invitational

"The girls really pushed themselves. Each race we are starting to get better and more confident in our ability," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

Varsity boys

Leading the D-S boys on Tuesday was Ricky Ledesma, who finished 39th overall out of 86 athletes in 20:07.03.

Crossing the finish line in first place was Harlan’s Trey Gross in 17:00.42.

Chris Campos ran 52nd for D-S in 20:51.76.

Ethan Perrien took 61st in 21:32.07.

He was followed by Esteban Castellanos (64th, 21:48.58), Alex Garcia (72nd, 22:44.52), Jason Castillo (74th, 23:23.76)and Kaiden Krajicek (80th, 24:14.97).

"Ledesma paced the boys tonight. The other boys followed his lead and stayed packed up throughout the race," Bradley said.

"We had a couple of junior varsity boys (Adolfo Vargas, Brian Ibarra) that ran great races tonight, and because of their times, they will now move into varsity spots," the Monarch boss remarked.