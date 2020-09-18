D-S runners compete at Storm Lake Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig girls ran ninth and boys 10th in their respective divisions at the Storm Lake Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday.
The D-S girls netted 212 points in all.
Harlan claimed the girls’ team championship with 38 points. Cherokee was second to the Cyclones with 85 points.
On the boys’ side, D-S garnered 288 team points for 10th place.
Le Mars took home the boys’ championship with 38 points. MOC-Floyd Valley was second with 50 points.
Varsity girls
Claire Miller paced the D-S girls by placing 12th overall out of 81 runners in a time of 22:07.27.
Cherokee’s Krystin Agnitsch won the individual title in 19:47.28.
Bella Araujo ran 41st for D-S in 24:39.36.
She was followed by Elizabeth Cary (42nd, 24:47.40), Tania Cortez (52nd, 25:21.54), Jazmine Iglesias (66th, 27:19.18), Lauren Bowker (72nd, 28:23.55) and Olivia Meyer (74th, 28:43.0).
"The girls really pushed themselves. Each race we are starting to get better and more confident in our ability," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
Varsity boys
Leading the D-S boys on Tuesday was Ricky Ledesma, who finished 39th overall out of 86 athletes in 20:07.03.
Crossing the finish line in first place was Harlan’s Trey Gross in 17:00.42.
Chris Campos ran 52nd for D-S in 20:51.76.
Ethan Perrien took 61st in 21:32.07.
He was followed by Esteban Castellanos (64th, 21:48.58), Alex Garcia (72nd, 22:44.52), Jason Castillo (74th, 23:23.76)and Kaiden Krajicek (80th, 24:14.97).
"Ledesma paced the boys tonight. The other boys followed his lead and stayed packed up throughout the race," Bradley said.
"We had a couple of junior varsity boys (Adolfo Vargas, Brian Ibarra) that ran great races tonight, and because of their times, they will now move into varsity spots," the Monarch boss remarked.
Other D-S results:
Junior Varsity Girls
22. Olivia Gunderson, 27:50.0; 41. Juliana Barajas, 30:44.0
Junior Varsity Boys
7. Adolfo Vargas, 20:30.0; 29. Brian Ibarra, 22:48.0; 39. Bradyn Schillerberg, 23:49.0; 42. Reed Bowker, 24:02.0; 75. Carlos Alvarenga, 26:53.0; 76. Chris Ochoa, 26:56.0
Middle School Girls
1. Lola Mendlik, 12:13.0; 7. Charlotte Schrum, 14:05; 11. Emily Bahnsen, 14:27; 44. Janet Castillo, 17:22
Middle School Boys
12. Yohannes Brihane, 12:45.0
Final Team Standings
Varsity Girls
1. Harlan 38; 2. Cherokee 85; 3. MOC-Floyd Valley 87; 4. Algona 118; 5. Unity Christian Orange City 137; 6. Le Mars 173; 7. Spirit Lake 200; 8. Ridge View 210; 9. Denison-Schleswig 212; 10. Fort Dodge 237; 11. Storm Lake 261; 12. Estherville-LC 309
Varsity Boys
1. Le Mars 38; 2. MOC-Floyd Valley 50; 3. Unity Christian 126; 4. Storm Lake 152; 5. Spirit Lake 158; 6. Algona 161; 7. Halran 162; 8. Fort Dodge 182; 9. Cherokee 211; 10. Denison-Schleswig 288; 11. Estherville-LC 290; 12. Ridge View 324; 13. East Sac County 353