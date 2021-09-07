D-S runners open season at Logan-Magnolia Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams participated in their first competition of the season on Thursday at the Logan-Magnolia Invitational at Logan.
The meet was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 31, but postponed because of rain.
The D-S girls placed third overall in the final team standings with 92 points.
Logan-Magnolia won the girls’ team title with 38 points. Tri-Center was second to the Panthers with 87 points.
On the boys’ side, D-S netted 91 team points.
Council Bluffs St. Albert took home the boys’ team title with 49 points.
"This was our first meet of the year and all of the runners exceeded all of our expectations. The kids were ready for competition," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.
Girls’ results
Freshman Lola Mendlik led the D-S girls on Thursday, placing third overall out of 64 runners in a time of 18 minutes, 56.43 seconds.
The top two spots were turned in by Logan-Magnolia sisters senior Courtney Sporrer (17:48.48) and freshman Madison Sporrer (17:49.85).
Junior Claire Miller ran eighth overall in 20:29.74.
Emily Bahnsen took 24th in 21:50.98. Juliana Barajas ran 35th in 22:53.35. Abby Gutierrez took 36th in 22:55.16.
Lauren Bowker finished 39th in 23:07.89, while Jazmine Iglesias wound up 52nd in 25:14.72.
Boys’ results
Junior Leo Flores paced the D-S boys on Thursday by placing fourth overall out of 91 competitors in 16:21.09.
Winning the race was St. Albert’s Colin Lillie in 15:24.40.
Ricky Ledesma placed 11th for the Monarchs in 16:52.18.
He was followed by Ethan Perrien (21st, 18:18.97), Yohannes Brihane (28th, 18:55.46), Ethan Olsen (35th, 19:06.66), Brian Ibarra (42nd, 19:30.63), Esteban Castellanos (43rd, 19:34.33), Jason Castillo (46th, 19:48.70), Kaiden Krajicek (50th, 19:55.03) and James Garcia (56th, 20:48.17).
Final Team Standings
Girls
1. Logan-Magnolia 38; 2. Tri-Center 87; 3. Denison-Schleswig 92; 4. Boyer Valley 118; 5. C.B. St. Albert 119; 6. IKM-Manning 127; 7. AHST/Walnut 141; 8. Underwood 162