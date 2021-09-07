D-S runners open season at Logan-Magnolia Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams participated in their first competition of the season on Thursday at the Logan-Magnolia Invitational at Logan.

The meet was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 31, but postponed because of rain.

The D-S girls placed third overall in the final team standings with 92 points.

Logan-Magnolia won the girls’ team title with 38 points. Tri-Center was second to the Panthers with 87 points.

On the boys’ side, D-S netted 91 team points.

Council Bluffs St. Albert took home the boys’ team title with 49 points.

"This was our first meet of the year and all of the runners exceeded all of our expectations. The kids were ready for competition," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.

Girls’ results

Freshman Lola Mendlik led the D-S girls on Thursday, placing third overall out of 64 runners in a time of 18 minutes, 56.43 seconds.