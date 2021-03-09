D-S senior Andersen earns all-state status from IPSWA

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday released its girls’ all-state basketball teams for the 2020-21 season.

A total of 120 girls were recognized with three teams of eight players being honored in each of the five classes.

The teams were selected by a panel of the state’s print sports writers during a zoom meeting on Sunday.

The Denison Bulletin and Review’s coverage area had one all-state selection, as Denison-Schleswig senior forward Paige Andersen was honored on the second team in Class 4A.

Andersen, who last Friday was named the Denison Bulletin and Review’s All-Area Player of the Year for the second straight season, averaged a team-high 17.1 points and grabbed 7.4 rebounds per game this past winter campaign.

Andersen also knocked down a team-high 25 three-point field goals in leading the Monarchs to an 18-5 overall record and to within one game of the state tournament in Class 4A.

Andersen finished her career at Denison High with 1,122 total points (fifth all-time) and 649 rebounds (second all-time).