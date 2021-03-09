D-S senior Andersen earns all-state status from IPSWA

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday released its girls’ all-state basketball teams for the 2020-21 season.
A total of 120 girls were recognized with three teams of eight players being honored in each of the five classes.
The teams were selected by a panel of the state’s print sports writers during a zoom meeting on Sunday.
The Denison Bulletin and Review’s coverage area had one all-state selection, as Denison-Schleswig senior forward Paige Andersen was honored on the second team in Class 4A.
Andersen, who last Friday was named the Denison Bulletin and Review’s All-Area Player of the Year for the second straight season, averaged a team-high 17.1 points and grabbed 7.4 rebounds per game this past winter campaign.
Andersen also knocked down a team-high 25 three-point field goals in leading the Monarchs to an 18-5 overall record and to within one game of the state tournament in Class 4A.
Andersen finished her career at Denison High with 1,122 total points (fifth all-time) and 649 rebounds (second all-time).
D-S girls’ head basketball coach Adam Mich commented that Andersen was one of the most competitive players to go through the Monarch program.
"When it came to game time, Andersen was willing to do whatever it took to help the team compete and win," Mich said.
"Looking back over her career, it’s amazing to see where she finished statiscally compared to past Monarch greats. Her toughness and competitiveness will be missed and I hope our younger players saw that and learned from it," the Monarch boss added.
The IPSWA named Waukee senior Katie Dinnebier as its "Miss Iowa Basketball" selection for 2021.
Dinnebier led Waukee to the Class 5A state championship after scoring 20-plus points in all three state tournament games, including a 29-point effort in the Warriors’ 71-43 victory over Johnston in the title game.
The Drake University recruit averaged 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals per game, while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor and 83 percent from the free throw line on the year.
Dinnebier finished with 979 career points for Waukee, which went 73-14 in her four years with four consecutive trips to the state tournament.
The IPSWA Class 4A all-state teams are as follows:
First Team
Abbie Draper, Waverly-Shell Rock, Sr.; Taylor Veach, Central De Witt, Jr.; Katelyn Lappe, Bondurant-Farrar, Jr.; Jenna Hopp, Glenwood, Soph.; Allison Meadows, Central DeWitt, Jr.; Ella Van Weelden, Ballard Huxley, Sr.; Ava Hawthorne, Gilbert, Jr.
Second Team
Ashley Fountain, North Scott, Sr.; Emma Donovan, Dubuque Wahlert, Soph.; Jenna Twedt, Benton Community, Soph.; Calia Clubb, Clear Creek-Amana, Jr.; Madison Camden, Glenwood, Jr.; Paige Andersen, Denison-Schleswig, Sr.; Emma Miner, Dallas Center-Grimes, Soph.; Ivey Schmidt, Grinnell, Jr.
Third Team
Kelsey Fields, Creston, Sr.; Malarie Ross, Fort Madison, Jr.; Sadie Struchen, Marion, Jr.; Lexi Turner, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Soph.; Andrea Lopreato, Mount Pleasant, Soph.; Brooke Loewe, Ballard Huxley, Jr.; Claire Schmitz, Harlan, Jr.; Samantha Scott, North Scott, Sr.