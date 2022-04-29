D-S soccer boys defeat Harlan in penalty kicks

The Denison-Schleswig boys and Harlan went to a shootout on penalty kicks Monday night with the Monarchs picking up a 6-5 victory over the Cyclones at Denison.

The win moved Nate Desy’s squad to 2-2 in Hawkeye 10 Conference matches and 3-4 overall.

Each team scored two goals in regulation and battled through two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods before heading to penalty kicks.

Oscar Hernandez and Jackson Saravia both netted goals in regulation for D-S.

Christopher Magana played in goal for D-S and had 11 saves on the night.

D-S got off a total of 28 shots, including 19 on goal.

Ramon Perez led D-S with a total of six shots in the match.

In JV action, D-S shut out Harlan by a 6-0 margin.