The Denison-Schleswig boys’ soccer team opened its 2023 season on March 28 with a 4-1 setback to Sioux City East at Denison.

East scored three of its four goals in the first half and led 3-0 going into halftime.

“It’s never fun losing, but our coaching staff was very proud and excited to see where things are going,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nate Desy, who had five freshmen in the starting lineup against the Black Raiders.

Carlos Zamago scored the lone goal in the second half for the Monarchs, which got off seven total shots with all of them on goal.

D-S goalkeeper Sebastian Contreras played in goal for the Monarchs and had eight saves.