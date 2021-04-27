 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D-S soccer boys edge Heelan 1-0 at Denison
0 comments

D-S soccer boys edge Heelan 1-0 at Denison

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
D-S boys vs. Heelan soccer

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys edged Sioux City Heelan 1-0 in soccer action on Thursday night at Denison.

It was the second consecutive 1-0 triumph for D-S, which improved to 4-1 overall in duals on the season.

The match was scoreless at halftime.

Then with 26:39 left in regulation, the Monarchs got the lone goal of the night from Edin Barrios, who netted his fifth goal of the year after taking a corner kick from the right corner and bending the ball toward the goal, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.

"The ball skimmed off the top of a Heelan defender who was trying to head the ball and went right into the goal," commented Trevino, whose team outshot Heelan, 14-12, including 8-6 in shots on goal.

"Heelan has a very young team that’s going to be very tough to beat the next couple of years, as they play a lot of freshmen and sophomores," Trevino stated.

Yahir Zavala played in goal for D-S and had six saves in the match.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys also moved to 4-1 overall with a 3-1 win over Heelan.

Even Jeronimo, Manuel Leanos and Alex Garcia all scored goals for D-S, which led 1-0 at halftime.

Jeronimo and Garcia each scored for the first time this season, while Leanos now has three goals on the year.

Christopher Magana played in goal for D-S and had two saves.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics