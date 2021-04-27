D-S soccer boys edge Heelan 1-0 at Denison

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys edged Sioux City Heelan 1-0 in soccer action on Thursday night at Denison.
It was the second consecutive 1-0 triumph for D-S, which improved to 4-1 overall in duals on the season.
The match was scoreless at halftime.
Then with 26:39 left in regulation, the Monarchs got the lone goal of the night from Edin Barrios, who netted his fifth goal of the year after taking a corner kick from the right corner and bending the ball toward the goal, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.
"The ball skimmed off the top of a Heelan defender who was trying to head the ball and went right into the goal," commented Trevino, whose team outshot Heelan, 14-12, including 8-6 in shots on goal.
"Heelan has a very young team that’s going to be very tough to beat the next couple of years, as they play a lot of freshmen and sophomores," Trevino stated.
Yahir Zavala played in goal for D-S and had six saves in the match.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys also moved to 4-1 overall with a 3-1 win over Heelan.