D-S soccer boys edge Heelan 1-0 at Denison

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys edged Sioux City Heelan 1-0 in soccer action on Thursday night at Denison.

It was the second consecutive 1-0 triumph for D-S, which improved to 4-1 overall in duals on the season.

The match was scoreless at halftime.

Then with 26:39 left in regulation, the Monarchs got the lone goal of the night from Edin Barrios, who netted his fifth goal of the year after taking a corner kick from the right corner and bending the ball toward the goal, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.

"The ball skimmed off the top of a Heelan defender who was trying to head the ball and went right into the goal," commented Trevino, whose team outshot Heelan, 14-12, including 8-6 in shots on goal.

"Heelan has a very young team that’s going to be very tough to beat the next couple of years, as they play a lot of freshmen and sophomores," Trevino stated.

Yahir Zavala played in goal for D-S and had six saves in the match.

JV results