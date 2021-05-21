D-S soccer boys edged by Glenwood in Hawkeye 10 play

The Denison-Schleswig boys saw a three-match win streak snapped on Monday, as Glenwood picked up a 3-1 soccer victory over the Monarchs at Glenwood.

It was the regular season finale for D-S, which finished 5-2 for third place in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, while falling to 9-5 overall on the year.

Glenwood led 2-0 at halftime after scoring goals with 9:50 and 6:28 remaining in the first half.

D-S got to within 2-1 just six minute into the second half, as Edin Barrios netted his eighth goal of the year on a penalty kick.

"The penalty kick was the result of Barrios being tripped in the box with the ball at his feet," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.

Glenwood then scored the final goal of the match with 10:50 left to make it 3-1.

Glenwood outshot D-S, 18-17. Both teams had 12 shots on goal.

Yahir Zavala played in goal for the Monarchs and had seven saves. Jeffery Menendez and Carlos Garcia each had one save as defenders.