D-S soccer boys edged by Glenwood in Hawkeye 10 play

The Denison-Schleswig boys saw a three-match win streak snapped on Monday, as Glenwood picked up a 3-1 soccer victory over the Monarchs at Glenwood.
It was the regular season finale for D-S, which finished 5-2 for third place in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, while falling to 9-5 overall on the year.
Glenwood led 2-0 at halftime after scoring goals with 9:50 and 6:28 remaining in the first half.
D-S got to within 2-1 just six minute into the second half, as Edin Barrios netted his eighth goal of the year on a penalty kick.
"The penalty kick was the result of Barrios being tripped in the box with the ball at his feet," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.
Glenwood then scored the final goal of the match with 10:50 left to make it 3-1.
Glenwood outshot D-S, 18-17. Both teams had 12 shots on goal.
Yahir Zavala played in goal for the Monarchs and had seven saves. Jeffery Menendez and Carlos Garcia each had one save as defenders.
"The game went back and forth with the shots and possession being pretty even. We just didn’t play with enough discipline in the midfield or on defense," Trevino remarked.
"We had 12 shots on goal, but 11 of them were right at their goalkeeper," he added.
The Monarch varsity team opened Class 2A Substate 8 play on Thursday night with a quarterfinal match at home against Harlan.
The D-S boys entered postseason play with the number two seed.
JV results
D-S and Glenwood battled to a 0-0 tie in junior varsity action.
The D-S boys finished 5-0-1 against H-10 teams and 14-1-1 overall on the year.
The two teams played only 30 minutes due to Glenwood having only 20 players out for soccer, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.
Glenwood outshot D-S, 7-6, including 3-1 in shots on goal.
Christopher Magana played in goal for D-S and had three saves.
"Both teams played good defense and made the scoring opportunities rare. We had a very successful season and showed a lot of improvement from our first scrimmage to the end of the season," Eller stated.