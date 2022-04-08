D-S soccer boys fall to Lewis Central away from home

Nate Desy’s Denison-Schleswig boys’ soccer team suffered a 4-2 loss to Lewis Central in Hawkeye 10 Conference action on Monday night at Council Bluffs.

The setback dropped D-S to 1-1 in Hawkeye 10 play and 1-2 overall in matches on the young season.

D-S went up 1-0 on a goal by Manny Alcaraz early in the first half.

LC then reeled off four consecutive goals before the Monarchs got a late goal in the second half from Jackson Saravia.

Griseldo Madera assisted both Monarch goals in the match.

Chris Magana played in goal for D-S and had 12 saves on the night.