D-S soccer boys open with victory over C.B. Thomas Jefferson

D-S outshot T.J., 27-5, including 15-2 in shots on goal.

"We did a lot of things well, but we also did some things that we can do better. The guys have been waiting to get their first match in, so it was nice to play against somebody other than each other," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.

"We did a good job maintaining possession of the ball and moving without the ball. We had several near misses on shots just wide or just high of the goal," he added.

"T.J.’s goalkeeper had a very nice game with 12 saves. For the first game of the year, we did a good job," Trevino remarked.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys shut out Thomas Jefferson, 5-0.

Manuel Leanos and Angel Jimenez each netted two goals for the Monarchs.

Christopher Ochoa also scored the winners, which led 1-0 at halftime and outshot T.J. 18-2 overall, including 10-1 in shots on goal.