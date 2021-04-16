D-S soccer boys open with victory over C.B. Thomas Jefferson

Due to Covid-19, the Denison-Schleswig boys’ soccer team took the field for the first time on Monday night since May 22, 2019, as the Monarchs opened their 2021 season with a 3-1 victory over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Council Bluffs.
Three different players scored goals for D-S, which led 2-0 at halftime and 3-0 early in the second half.
Ronaldo Ordonez for D-S scored his team’s initial goal with 3:57 left in the first half on a shot that entered the left side of the net from 25 yards out.
The goal was assisted by Daniel Alcaraz and Edin Barrios.
Just 39 seconds later, Oscar Hernandez put D-S up 2-0 with 3:18 remaining before halftime, netting a goal from 20 yards out on the right wing.
The goal was assisted by Ramon Perez.
Out of the break, the Monarchs went up 3-0 with 36:18 left in the match after a goal from 20 yards out by Barrios, who dribbled by one defender en route to scoring after receiving a pass from Ordonez.
T.J. scored its lone goal with 35:42 left to play on a shot from 40 yards out.
D-S outshot T.J., 27-5, including 15-2 in shots on goal.
"We did a lot of things well, but we also did some things that we can do better. The guys have been waiting to get their first match in, so it was nice to play against somebody other than each other," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.
"We did a good job maintaining possession of the ball and moving without the ball. We had several near misses on shots just wide or just high of the goal," he added.
"T.J.’s goalkeeper had a very nice game with 12 saves. For the first game of the year, we did a good job," Trevino remarked.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys shut out Thomas Jefferson, 5-0.
Manuel Leanos and Angel Jimenez each netted two goals for the Monarchs.
Christopher Ochoa also scored the winners, which led 1-0 at halftime and outshot T.J. 18-2 overall, including 10-1 in shots on goal.
"We had a great goal as the result of very good passing just over five minutes into the match," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.