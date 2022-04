The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to Treynor on Tuesday night at Treynor.

The loss moved D-S to 3-5 overall in matches on the season.

D-S accumulated a total of 15 shots with 10 on goal in the match.

Christopher Magana played in goal for the Monarchs and had 13 saves on the night.