The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ soccer team evened its season record at 2-2 on April 13 with a 10-0 victory over Logan-Magnolia at Logan.

The loss dropped Lo-Ma to 0-5 in matches on the season.

Carlos Zamago netted three goals to lead the attack for D-S, which enjoyed a 6-0 lead at halftime.

Jackson Saravia added a pair of goals, including one on a penalty kick.

Jesus Espinoza, Jesus Hernandez and Juan Tercero all had one goal apiece for the Monarchs, which got off a total of 26 shots with 16 shots on goal.