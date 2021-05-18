D-S soccer girls blanked by Trojans

Nick Bradley’s Denison-Schleswig girls’ soccer team suffered a 4-0 loss on Friday at Atlantic.

The setback snapped a two-match win streak for D-S, which fell to 2-5 in Hawkeye 10 play and 4-9 overall.

"The girls played tough tonight. We were able to move the ball well, but we just weren’t able to capitalize on any of our runs," commented Bradley, whose team was outshot 28-10, including 23-9 in shots on goal.

"We trusted each girl to do her job and helped her out if needed. Atlantic has beaten some tough competition. Although we lost 4-0, it was a very competitive game," he added.