The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ soccer team opened its regular season on March 27 with a tough 2-1 loss at Le Mars.

Chris Eller’s D-S club lost despite outshooting Le Mars, 28-16, including 14-10 in shots on goal.

“The girls’ effort was fantastic. We did a great job of controlling possession, passing the ball, defending their best player, and marking up on their players,” commented Eller.

“Offensively, we had a couple of one-on-one situations with their goalkeeper that we either kicked wide of the goal or right at their goalkeeper.”

“Those chances are few and far between and we have to convert on those in order to win these close games,” Eller added.

Le Mars opened the scoring with 5:25 left in the first half, as the Bulldogs’ Zoe Wittkop netted a penalty kick after being tripped up in the box by a Monarch defender.

“Wittkop is a tremendous player. She can handle the ball like it’s attached to her foot with a string while running at full sprint. She caused us problems all night, but I thought we did a good job defending her and holding her to one goal,” Eller remarked.

Wittkop’s penalty kick was the lone goal of the first half.

Le Mars went up 2-0 early in the second half after netting a goal five minutes in.

“Their second goal was just a really bad touch by us that resulted in the ball going straight sideways to their fastest forward,” Eller said.

Down two goals, D-S tallied its first goal of the season and lone goal of the match with 25:34 remaining, as Mary Clare Matthews scored on a shot from 10 yards out after receiving a pass from Libby Leon.

“We did a lot of things well and we created a lot of scoring chances for multiple players. We did a good job of taking shots when we had space and put several shots on goal,” Eller stated.

“We have a lot of things to be proud of, but unfortunately, we weren’t rewarded with a win,” the Monarch boss said.

JV results

Five D-S girls combined for nine goals in a 9-0 victory for the Monarch junior varsity girls over Le Mars.

Libby Leon scored three goals for D-S. Leilany Morales also had three goals and one assist.

Karla Sanchez, Holly Escobar and Ingrid Salas all netted one goal apiece for the Monarchs.