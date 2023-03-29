A total of 48 athletes will take the field for the Denison-Schleswig girls’ soccer team in 2023 under the direction of second-year head coach Chris Eller.

In his first spring campaign a year ago, Eller guided the Monarchs to seven wins in 19 matches with the final contest being a 2-1 setback in double overtime at Le Mars in the opening round of the regional tournament.

“With this being my second season, I’m looking forward to having some familiarity carried over, so we won’t have to spend as much time teaching formations and responsibilities as we did last year,” commented Eller, who will be joined on the sideline by second-year assistant coach Kelly Hawn.

The 2023 D-S squad will be young with 30 of the 48 girls on the roster making up the two lower grades, including 15 freshmen and 15 sophomores.

The team will have 13 seniors and five juniors as well.

D-S will enter the 2023 season having lost its four top scorers from a year ago, including junior forward Whitlee Auen, who will miss the entire season following a knee injury sustained during basketball.

“We will adjust some girls to different positions due to having to replace Auen. Her position is the soccer equivalent of the quarterback, point guard or pitcher, so it’s big shoes to fill,” Eller said.

D-S will return 12 letterwinners from a year ago.

They are seniors Amy Estrada (goalkeeper), Dehisy Merida (forward), Mary Clare Matthews (forward), Anahi Velasco (defender), Kyra Hawn (defender) and Leigha Brungardt (midfielder); juniors Alicia Lopez (defender), Estela Lupian (midfielder) and Aremy Santos (forward); and sophomores Janet Castillo (midfielder), Rosy Segoviano (forward) and Glorida Diaz (defender).

“We will have to get girls to step up and be able to score. In order to do that, we need to improve possession of the ball by becoming better passers and more accurate passers instead of just kicking the ball,” Eller remarked.

“Defensively last year, we had girls in the right place to make plays and prevent goals, but we just weren’t aggressive enough pressuring our opponent at times or aggressive enough trying to take the ball away.”

“The attitude and effort have been positive so far with a lot of girls pushing for varsity playing time,” noted Eller, whose team will opened its regular season on March 27 at Le Mars.

Besides the six senior veterans, other seniors out this season are Giselle Galvan (MF), Beyonce Carrasco (D), Marlin Garcia Sandoval (D), Chloe Mendenhall (D), Amy Estrada (D), Lidia Garcia (F) and Gaby Williams (D).

Filling out the junior class are Mia Garcia (MF) and Zoey Gonzales (D).

Other sophomores out are Sam Chandler (F), Lynnae Johnson (MF), Leilany Carrazco (D), Hally Escobar (F), Karla Sanchez (F), Leilany Morales (MF), Remigia Raymundo (D), Libby Leon (MF), Maria Ramos (D), Jimena Lupian (D) and Ana Castillo (MF).

This year’s freshmen are Kaylee Guzman (GK), Jocelyn Serrato (GK), Carina Sartun (D); Valeria Acosta (D), Kaylee Guzman (D); Jocelyn Serrato (D), Yameli Bello (D), Xochitl Arellano (F), Ingrid Salas (F), Keily Rodriguez (D), Nadia Medina (MF), Anahi Vicente (D), Belinda Pancho (MF), Yaretsy Landeros (MF) and Donna Alvarado (D).

2023 Schedule

March

27 — at Le Mars, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 28 — at Tri-Center, V/JV, 4:30 p.m.

April

3 — at Logan-Magnolia, V/JV, 5:30 p.m.; 11 — vs. Lewis Central, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 17 — at Creston V G-B, 5 p.m.; 18 — vs. C.B. St. Albert, V G-B, 5 p.m.; 21 — vs. Underwood, V G-B, 5 p.m.; 24 — vs. Harlan, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 27 — at Sioux City West, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 28 — vs. Treynor, V/JV, 5 p.m.; 29 — Monarch Tournament at Denison, V, 9 a.m.

May

1 — at Kuemper Catholic, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 4 — vs. Carroll, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 8 — vs. Missouri Valley, V G-B, 5 p.m.; 9 — vs. Glenwood, JV/V, 5 p.m.; 12 — at Atlantic, JV/V, 5 p.m.