Chris Eller’s Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ soccer team suffered an 8-1 setback to Council Bluffs St. Albert on April 18 at Denison.

The loss was the second in three matches for D-S, which fell to 2-4 overall on the season.

St. Albert led 2-0 before D-S netted its lone goal in the final seconds of the first half.

With time running down, Mary Clare Matthews of D-S stole a goal kick and passed the ball to Dehisy Lopez, who drilled a goal over St. Albert’s goalkeeper from 18 yards out with only eight seconds left on the clock.

St. Albert then dominated the second half with six more goals to its credit, as the Saintes outshot the Monarchs by a 26-13 margin, including 16-7 in shots on goal.

Amy Estrada started in goal for D-S and had four saves in the first half.

Samantha Chandler played in goal in the second half and also had four saves.

“St. Albert has some good players, but we just made too many mistakes again. We did a lot of things really well, but then we would let them get shots they shouldn’t that led to goals,” commented Eller.

“In the second half, St. Albert had the wind at their back and scored four goals from 25-to-40 yards out, as well as off two crossing passes from the corner with their runners crashing the goal,” he added.

“The biggest difference in the game was St. Albert’s ability to control the ball with accurate passes and clean receptions of passes.”

“They didn’t beat themselves very often with bad passing. We took the ball away from them many times, but then usually turn it over shortly after that with bad touches,” Eller remarked.