D-S soccer girls fall to Sioux City North away from home

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ soccer team suffered a tough 3-2 loss to Sioux City North on Monday night at Sioux City.

The one-goal defeat was the fourth setback in a row for the Monarchs, which slipped to 1-4 overall on the season.

North scored the initial goal of the match just one minute, 26 seconds into the match on a shot from 12 yards out.

D-S tied the match at 1-1 with 21:58 left in the first half on the fifth goal of the season by Paulina Baeza from 18 yards out.

The goal was assisted by Magaly Villa.

North went ahead 2-1 with 16:31 left in the first half on a goal taken from 10 yards out.

D-S bounced back and tied the match at 2-2 with 4:35 left before halftime on Whitlee Auen’s third goal of the season from 20 yards out.

Baeza was credited with the assist on Auen’s goal, which sent D-S to the halftime break tied at 2-2 with the hosts Stars.

North scored the go-ahead and eventual winning goal with 24:19 left in the second half on a shot from 12 yards out.

North outshot D-S 19-5, including 15-3 in shots on goal.

Amy Estrada played in goal for the Monarchs and had 12 saves on the night.

“North did a nice job controlling possession with short passes and opening up without the ball to create passing lanes,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.

“We had some chances to score in the second half, but either our shots were off-target or we weren’t able to get a shot off due to a bad first touch,” he added.