D-S soccer girls knock off Sheldon/S-O in regional play

Five different Denison-Schleswig girls netted goals on Friday night, as the Monarchs earned a 5-0 shutout of Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal soccer match at Denison.

The win was the second in a row for D-S and moved the Monarchs to 7-11 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) Region 1 semifinal match against Le Mars at Le Mars.

D-S led 2-0 at halftime behind goals by Bailey Gibbons and Magaly Villa.

Gibbons scored her sixth goal of the year with 36:44 remaining in the first half on a shot from two yards out.

Villa then scored her fourth goal of the year with 17:12 left on a shot from 15 yards out that just went under the crossbar.

In the second half, Estela Lupian netted her first goal of the year on a shot from five yards out with 20:26 left to put D-S up 3-0.

With 13:32 left, Libby Leon scored her second goal of the season on a shot from five yards out for a 4-0 advantage.

The team’s fifth goal with 6:35 remaining was by Whitlee Auen, who netted her team-leading 11th goal of the season on a shot from 22 yards out.

D-S outshot Sheldon/S-O 38-8, including 15-7 in shots on goal.

Leigha Brungardt started in goal for D-S and had five saves. Sam Chandler also played in goal and finished with two saves on the night.

“The girls played very well tonight. We did a great job of passing and controlling possession,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.

“We did a great job of attacking wide when that was what their defense gave us. We used the entire field with swings and switches on numerous occasions,” he added.