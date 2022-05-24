D-S soccer girls knock off Sheldon/S-O in regional play

Five different Denison-Schleswig girls netted goals on Friday night, as the Monarchs earned a 5-0 shutout of Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal soccer match at Denison.
The win was the second in a row for D-S and moved the Monarchs to 7-11 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) Region 1 semifinal match against Le Mars at Le Mars.
D-S led 2-0 at halftime behind goals by Bailey Gibbons and Magaly Villa.
Gibbons scored her sixth goal of the year with 36:44 remaining in the first half on a shot from two yards out.
Villa then scored her fourth goal of the year with 17:12 left on a shot from 15 yards out that just went under the crossbar.
In the second half, Estela Lupian netted her first goal of the year on a shot from five yards out with 20:26 left to put D-S up 3-0.
With 13:32 left, Libby Leon scored her second goal of the season on a shot from five yards out for a 4-0 advantage.
People are also reading…
The team’s fifth goal with 6:35 remaining was by Whitlee Auen, who netted her team-leading 11th goal of the season on a shot from 22 yards out.
D-S outshot Sheldon/S-O 38-8, including 15-7 in shots on goal.
Leigha Brungardt started in goal for D-S and had five saves. Sam Chandler also played in goal and finished with two saves on the night.
“The girls played very well tonight. We did a great job of passing and controlling possession,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.
“We did a great job of attacking wide when that was what their defense gave us. We used the entire field with swings and switches on numerous occasions,” he added.
“Everything was positive, as we got everybody into the game for a good amount of minutes. And we got through round one with everybody healthy,” Eller remarked.