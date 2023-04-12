The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ soccer team picked up its first victory of the season on April 3 with a 3-2 triumph over Logan-Magnolia at Logan.

The win moved D-S to 1-2 in matches on the year, while the loss dropped Lo-Ma to 1-1 overall.

D-S scored the initial goal of the match just two-plus minutes into the match, as Leigha Brungardt netted a goal after beating Lo-Ma’s goalkeeper to the ball following a pass from the right wing by Estela Lupian.

Lo-Ma tied the match at 1-1 on a shot from 25 yards out with 33:13 left in the first half.

The Panthers went up 2-1 just a couple of minutes later, as the hosts scored on a deflected attempt by the Monarchs to clear the ball in Lo-Ma’s box with 31:46 left before halftime.

Lo-Ma led 2-1 at the break after getting goals from Zoe Heim and Brooklyn Lally.

D-S then scored two goals in the second half for the win.

With 33:42 left, Lupian scored her first goal of the season after volleying a corner kick from Aremy Santos just inside the right post from six yards out to tie it at 2-2.

Then with 20:06 left to play, Libby Leon scored her first goal and what turned out to be the winning effort on a shot from 25 yards out that just went under the crossbar.

The goal was assisted by Dehisy Merida.

“Tonight was a good team win. We had great goal early with some really good passing using the whole field side to side,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller, whose team outshot Lo-Ma by a 27-14 margin, including 17-11 in shots on goal.

“We didn’t hang our heads after being down 2-1. We picked up our energy and controlled the rest of the game,” he added.

“Lo-Ma is a much-improved team from last year and they have some girls that can take some strong shots if left open,” Eller remarked.

Samantha Chandler played in goal for D-S and had nine saves on the night.