D-S squads split with Oakland Riverside

The IKM-Manning basketball teams were in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Friday night at Oakland Riverside.
In game one, the IKM-Manning girls rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to pull off a 42-34 victory for their first win of the season.
In game two, the IKM-Manning boys were outscored 16-8 in the second quarter and trailed 28-21 at halftime en route to a 53-43 loss to the host Bulldogs.
Girls’ results
IKM-Manning’s eight-point win moved Gene Rasmussen’s club to 1-1 in WIC play and overall on the season.
IKM-Manning actually trailed 16-13 at halftime, but outscored Riverside 17-10 in the third quarter to take a 30-26 lead into the fourth.
The Wolves then scored 12 of the 20 points over the final eight minutes for the win.
Macie Doyel paced IKM-Manning with 12 points, adding four steals and two rebounds.
Mabel Langel had 10 points, seven boards and five steals.
Bianca Cadwell chipped in with seven points, eight boards, three assists and two steals.
Taylor Ferneding also had seven points, three assists and two boards on the night.
Morgan Hanson finished with six points, eight boards and three steals for the Wolves.
Boys’ results
Friday’s 10-point loss for IKM-Manning dropped the Wolves to 0-2 in WIC play and overall.
Down seven at halftime at 28-21, Riverside took a 38-29 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
Conner Halbur paced IKM-Manning with a double-double performance of 14 points and 15 boards.
Luke Ramsey added 10 points, six boards and two assists. Caden Keller had eight points and six boards.
Ross Kusel also had eight points with four boards.
Reed Hinners and Nolan Ramsey each had two points for the Wolves against the Bulldogs.