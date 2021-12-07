D-S squads split with Oakland Riverside

The IKM-Manning basketball teams were in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Friday night at Oakland Riverside.

In game one, the IKM-Manning girls rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to pull off a 42-34 victory for their first win of the season.

In game two, the IKM-Manning boys were outscored 16-8 in the second quarter and trailed 28-21 at halftime en route to a 53-43 loss to the host Bulldogs.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning’s eight-point win moved Gene Rasmussen’s club to 1-1 in WIC play and overall on the season.

IKM-Manning actually trailed 16-13 at halftime, but outscored Riverside 17-10 in the third quarter to take a 30-26 lead into the fourth.

The Wolves then scored 12 of the 20 points over the final eight minutes for the win.

Macie Doyel paced IKM-Manning with 12 points, adding four steals and two rebounds.