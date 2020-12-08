D-S struggle shooting, but hold off Lady Knights

Despite shooting just 29 percent the field, the Denison-Schleswig girls managed to pull out a 53-47 victory over Kuemper Catholic on Friday night at Denison.

It was the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener for Class 4A ninth-ranked D-S, which improved to 3-0 on the season going into tonight’s (Tuesday) league contest at Class 4A top-rated Glenwood.

D-S led 13-5 after one quarter on Friday night, but Kuemper Catholic battled back to within 26-21 at halftime.

The Monarchs then led 42-34 going into the final eight minutes of play.

D-S had a rough shooting night, as the Monarchs were just 2-of-17 from three-point range and 20-of-69 overall from the floor for 29 percent.

D-S also struggled at the free throw line with 11 makes in 21 attempts.

Kuemper Catholic didn’t fare much better from the field, as the Lady Knights were 9-of-34 from behind the three-point arc and 17-of-50 overall for 34 percent.

Kuemper Catholic went to the free throw line eight times and made four.