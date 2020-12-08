D-S struggle shooting, but hold off Lady Knights

Despite shooting just 29 percent the field, the Denison-Schleswig girls managed to pull out a 53-47 victory over Kuemper Catholic on Friday night at Denison.
It was the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener for Class 4A ninth-ranked D-S, which improved to 3-0 on the season going into tonight’s (Tuesday) league contest at Class 4A top-rated Glenwood.
D-S led 13-5 after one quarter on Friday night, but Kuemper Catholic battled back to within 26-21 at halftime.
The Monarchs then led 42-34 going into the final eight minutes of play.
D-S had a rough shooting night, as the Monarchs were just 2-of-17 from three-point range and 20-of-69 overall from the floor for 29 percent.
D-S also struggled at the free throw line with 11 makes in 21 attempts.
Kuemper Catholic didn’t fare much better from the field, as the Lady Knights were 9-of-34 from behind the three-point arc and 17-of-50 overall for 34 percent.
Kuemper Catholic went to the free throw line eight times and made four.
The Monarchs dominated the glass, though, by a 46-33 margin.
Paige Andersen led D-S with 17 points, adding nine rebounds, two assists and two shot blocks.
Hannah Neemann contributed a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. Cambri Brodersen had seven points and five boards.
Ellie Magnuson had a nice all-around game for D-S with seven points, 10 boards, five steals and four assists.
Sophie Sonnichsen garnered six points and four boards. Cierra Kastner also had four points, five boards and two assists for the winners.
D-S turned the ball 12 times on the night, while Kuemper Catholic was guilty of 22 violations.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls defeated Kuemper Catholic, 55-21.
Kaitlyn Bruhn led D-S with 12 points to go with four rebounds.
Olivia Meyer added 10 points, four boards and four steals. Addison Inman had nine points, while Kira Langenfeld finished with eight points.
Lauren Bowker also had six points. Kiana Schulz contributed three points and three steals.
Whitlee Auen finished with three points and two assists.
Kaylie Beam and Leigha Brungardt each had two points for the Monarchs, which moved to 3-0 overall.