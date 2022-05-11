D-S tennis boys handle Kuemper Catholic at home

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team moved to 8-0 in duals on Thursday with an 8-1 victory over Kuemper Catholic at Denison.

D-S won five of the six singles matches and swept all three in doubles play.

“Kuemper is always a strong team even when they are young like this year. They always have good groundstrokes and are very athletic,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff.

“We were behind in four of the six singles matches early on. Fortunately, we were able to battle back to win five of the singles matches to secure the dual win,” he added.

Thursday’s dual was the last for the D-S JV boys.

Winning their singles matches were Matthew Weltz, Omar Abarca, Brandon Launderville and Alan Rivera.

Picking up doubles wins for the D-S JV boys were the teams of Abarca and Hunter Pieper and Launderville and Rivera.

Varsity results from Thursday are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Colin Reis (D-S) defeated Sam Janssen, 10-5; No. 2 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Jared Hausman, 10-5; No. 3 - Harrison Dahm (D-S) defeated Josh Langel, 10-0; No. 4 - Hans Kraus (KC) defeated Braden Curnyn, 10-8; No. 5 - Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Jake Hausman, 10-4; No. 6 - Gavin Hipnar (D-S) defeated Jared Craig, 10-4

Doubles