D-S tennis boys knock off Atlantic at home

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team won five of six singles matches en route to picking up an 8-1 victory over Atlantic on Tuesday at Denison.

With the win, Aaron Ratliff’s D-S squad moved to 4-0 in duals on the season.

Winning singles matches for the Monarchs were Colin Reis at number one, Carson Seuntjens at No. 2, Harrison Dahm at No. 3, Braden Curnyn at No. 4 and Wyatt Johnson at No. 5.

The D-S boys captured all three doubles matches on the day.

“Atlantic always plays us well. They have some very good new players that will push us in the future. We played good doubles today, which is a good omen heading into the fast-approaching postseason,” commented Ratliff.

Atlantic won seven of 11 matches in junior varsity play, including winning six of eight singles matches.

Singles winners for the D-S JV boys were Gavin Hipnar and Matthew Weltz.

Winning their doubles matches for D-S were the teams of Hipnar and Weltz and Hunter Pieper and Jorge Zuniga.

Varsity results from Tuesday are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Colin Reis (D-S) defeated Ethan Sturm, 10-3; No. 2 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Bryan York, 10-0; No. 3 - Harrison Dahm (D-S) defeated Clevi Johnson, 10-2; No. 4 - Braden Curnyn (D-S) defeated Hunter Weppler, 10-6; No. 5 - Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Easton O’Brien, 10-3; No. 6 - Nolan Waters (A) defeated Blaine Brodsky, 11-9

Doubles