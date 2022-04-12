D-S tennis boys place third at Boone Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ tennis team netted 169 points to place third at the Boone Invitational on Saturday.

Ames High captured first place with 189 team points. Boone was second with 177 points.

South Tama took fourth with 74 points and Creston was fifth with 51.

Colin Reis went 3-1 in his matches at the number one singles position for D-S to take home second place.

Harrison Dahm played in the No. 2 singles position and took first place with victories in all four of his matches.

Braden Curnyn competed in the No. 3 singles spot and went 2-2 overall for third place.

D-S also had three doubles teams compete at the varsity level with all three squads earning third place.

Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens went 2-2 in No. 1 doubles position.

Gavin Hipnar and Matthew Weltz went 2-2 in the No. 2 doubles flight, while Blaine Brodsky and Jorge Zuniga finished 2-2 in the No. 3 doubles position.

In junior varsity action, the D-S boys netted 17 points for fifth place in the final team standings.

In singles action, Omar Abarca went 1-3 in his No. 2 singles spot.

The No. 1 doubles team of Matt Xiong and Danny Saldana went 0-4, while the No. 2 doubles team of Brandon Launderville and Alan Rivera also finished 0-4 in matches on the day.

Boone had two junior varsity teams and took first and second place overall with 144 and 116 points, respectively.

“This was our first invitational in over 27 years, as the format was designed to test the depth of a squad,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff.

“Reis narrowly missed first place losing to a player from Ames by one game. Dahm played well throughout the day, as this was a good venue to shake off the winter rust of his groundstrokes and serves,” he added.

“Curnyn fell behind in his big matches, but he fought back and played well. Johnson and Seuntjens make up a great doubles team and held their own against Boone’s number one team.”

“Hipnar and Weltz in their first year of tennis barely lost 6-5 to the number four team from Ames. Brodsky is in his first year of tennis and is a natural. With an improved Zuniga, they played well today,” Ratliff said.

Complete results from Saturday’s tournament are below.

Colin Reis

(No. 1 Singles, 3-1, 2nd Place)

Won 9-2 over Connor Wiley, Creston; lost 6-5 to Tharun Raju, Ames; won 7-4 overa Cody Overland, Boone; won 11-0 over Kaden Timm, South Tama

Harrison Dahm

(No. 2 Singles, 4-0, 1st Place)

Won 10-1 over Luke Tebbenkamp, Creston; won 9-2 over Hayden Sinclair, Ames; won 7-4 over Matt Zimmerman, Boone; won 10-1 over Lennart Blanks, South Tama

Braden Curnyn

(No. 3 Singles, 2-2, 3rd Place)

Won 10-1 over Spencer Brown, Creston; lost 8-3 to Anson Bernard, Ames; lost 7-4 to Colby Naeve, Boone; won 8-3 over Eric Henry, South Tama

Wyatt Johnson/Carson Seuntjens

(No. 1 Doubles, 2-2, 3rd Place)

Won 10-1 over Braeton Rinner/Carson Cooper, Creston; lost 9-2 to Derek Ping/Jixian Li, Ames; lost 7-4 to Zach Boulton/Jake Judge, Boone; won 11-0 over Miles Zomlek/Austin Ellenbecker

Gavin Hipnar/Matthew Weltz

(No. 2 Doubles, 2-2, 3rd Place)

Won 9-2 over Isaac Shields/Lucas Rushing, Creston; lost 6-5 to Jonas Bernard/Nathan Lee, Ames; lost 9-2 to Ashton Thilges/Wesley Baber, Boone; won 11-0 over Braden Thompson/Dayton Filloon, South Tama

Blaine Brodsky/Jorge Zuniga

(No. 3 Doubles, 2-2, 3rd Place)