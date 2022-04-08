D-S tennis boys shut out Cherokee at home

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team opened its season on Monday with a lopsided 9-0 victory over Cherokee at Denison.

Aaron Ratliff’s D-S club dominated the visiting Braves, as the Monarchs lost only two games among the 90 played in both singles and doubles combined.

The top five singles players for D-S all swept their opponents by 10-0 finals. The Monarchs then captured all three matches in doubles play by 10-0 margins.

“Cherokee couldn’t recover from missing a few of its varsity players, so it was an easy start to the season,” commented Ratliff.

Singles winners for D-S were Colin Reis at number one, Carson Seuntjens at No. 2. Harrison Dahm at No. 3. Braden Curnyn at No. 4, Wyatt Johnson at No. 5 and Blaine Brodsky at No. 6.

Brodsky made his varsity debut and was a 10-2 winner in his singles match, while teaming up with Curnyn for a 10-0 triumph in doubles.

Complete results from Monday’s match are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Colin Reis (D-S) defeated Jacob Friedrichsen, 10-0; No. 2 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Rastin Dublinske, 10-0; No. 3 - Harrison Dahm (D-S) defeated Kaleb Curtis, 10-0; No. 4 - Braden Curnyn (D-S) defeated Jack Waldner, 10-0; No. 5 - Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Adam Kohn, 10-0; No. 6 - Blaine Brodsky (D-S) defeated Henry Retleff, 10-2

Doubles