D-S tennis boys shut out Cherokee for 2-0 start

Denison-Schleswig was a 9-0 winner over Cherokee in varsity boys’ tennis action on Friday at Cherokee.

The win moved Aaron Ratliff’s D-S squad to 2-0 in duals on the season.

"Cherokee was a step up today in talent level and I was very happy to see how we handled the challenge," commented Ratliff.

Singles winners for D-S were Colin Reis at No. 1, Harrison Dahm at No. 2, Carson Seuntjens at No. 3, Wyatt Johnson at No. 4, Connor MacGregor at No. 5 and Braden Curnyn at No. 6.

"Dahm looked like a complete player. He set up points nicely to manipulate his opponent in a decisive 10-0 win," Ratliff said.

"The combination of a strong serve and aggressiveness for Reis was too much against his decent opponent. He didn’t lose a game in either singles or his doubles match with Dahm," he added.

"Seuntjens looked polished in only his second high school match. I can’t wait to see his game keep improving throughout his sophomore campaign."