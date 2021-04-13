D-S tennis boys shut out Cherokee for 2-0 start

Denison-Schleswig was a 9-0 winner over Cherokee in varsity boys’ tennis action on Friday at Cherokee.
The win moved Aaron Ratliff’s D-S squad to 2-0 in duals on the season.
"Cherokee was a step up today in talent level and I was very happy to see how we handled the challenge," commented Ratliff.
Singles winners for D-S were Colin Reis at No. 1, Harrison Dahm at No. 2, Carson Seuntjens at No. 3, Wyatt Johnson at No. 4, Connor MacGregor at No. 5 and Braden Curnyn at No. 6.
"Dahm looked like a complete player. He set up points nicely to manipulate his opponent in a decisive 10-0 win," Ratliff said.
"The combination of a strong serve and aggressiveness for Reis was too much against his decent opponent. He didn’t lose a game in either singles or his doubles match with Dahm," he added.
"Seuntjens looked polished in only his second high school match. I can’t wait to see his game keep improving throughout his sophomore campaign."
"MacGregor maintained his composure being a game down through much of the first half of his match. At 4-4, he finally broke through and took the 10-5 singles win," Ratliff remarked.
"Curnyn didn’t play it safe with his groundstrokes and it paid off today in his first varsity win," Ratliff said.
Singles
No. 1 - Colin Reis (D-S) defeated Jacob Kohn, 10-0; No. 2 - Harrison Dahm (D-S) defeated Wil Lugar, 10-0; No. 3 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Jacob Hodgdon, 10-1; No. 4 - Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Cole Timmerman, 10-4; No. 5 - Connor MacGregor (D-S) defeated Andrew Creel, 10-5; No 6 - Braden Curnyn (D-S) defeated Jacob Frriedrichsen, 10-1
Doubles
No. 1 - Reis/Dahm (D-S) defeated Kohn/Lugar, 10-0; No. 2 - Johnson/Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Hodgdon/Creel, 10-3; No. 3 - Curnyn/MacGregor (D-S) defeated Friedrichsen/Tanner Woodall, 10-2