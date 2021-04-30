D-S tennis boys shut out Harlan for sixth sweep

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ tennis team notched its sixth shutout of the season on Tuesday with a 9-0 victory over Harlan at Denison.
The win moved D-S to 8-1 overall in duals on the season.
"This was a solid win, as we knew going in that Harlan had some big hitters at the top of their lineup. The wind made conditions a little tricky," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff.
"Colin Reis battled a big hitter in Brock Bruns. It’s rare to find players that like to boom their backhands more than their forehands. Reis was down 4-3 before finishing strong in a 10-5 win," he added.
Also winning their singles matches were Harrison Dahm at No. 2, Adolfo Vargas at No. 3, Carson Seuntjens at No. 4, Isaac Leinen at No. 5 and Wyatt Johnson at No. 6.
Seuntjens and Johnson both picked up 10-0 decisions.
Winning singles matches for the D-S JV boys were Braden Curnyn, Connor MacGregor and Jorge Zamago.
Winning in doubles play were the teams of Curnyn/MacGregor and Jaydon Kinney/Zamago.
Varsity results from Tuesday are below.
Singles
No. 1 - Colin Reis (D-S) defeated Brock Bruns, 10-5; No. 2 - Harrison Dahm (D-S) defeated Mitchell Rueschenberg, 10-3; No. 3 - Adolfo Vargas (D-S) defeated Stephen Leinen, 10-2; No. 4 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Tytan Frohlich, 10-0; No. 5 - Isaac Leinen (D-S) defeated Andrew Andersen, 10-4; No. 6 - Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Noah Blum, 10-0