D-S tennis boys shut out Harlan for sixth sweep

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ tennis team notched its sixth shutout of the season on Tuesday with a 9-0 victory over Harlan at Denison.

The win moved D-S to 8-1 overall in duals on the season.

"This was a solid win, as we knew going in that Harlan had some big hitters at the top of their lineup. The wind made conditions a little tricky," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff.

"Colin Reis battled a big hitter in Brock Bruns. It’s rare to find players that like to boom their backhands more than their forehands. Reis was down 4-3 before finishing strong in a 10-5 win," he added.

Also winning their singles matches were Harrison Dahm at No. 2, Adolfo Vargas at No. 3, Carson Seuntjens at No. 4, Isaac Leinen at No. 5 and Wyatt Johnson at No. 6.

Seuntjens and Johnson both picked up 10-0 decisions.

Winning singles matches for the D-S JV boys were Braden Curnyn, Connor MacGregor and Jorge Zamago.